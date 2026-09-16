Key Developments Will Be Difference Between Success, Failure for UNC

The North Carolina Tar Heels basketball program is entering a crucial 2026 season after failing to advance past the first round of the NCAA Tournament in each of the past two years.

With Michael Malone taking over as head coach, the Tar Heels finally feel like a legitimate team , especially considering the roster he put together in short order. This offseason, the 54-year-old head coach highlighted two frontcourt additions - Sayon Keita and Alexandros Samodurov - and discussed why he's thrilled to have both players in Chapel Hill this season.

Malone's Thoughts

Apr 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone reacts in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“When we were able to get a commitment from him, that was a big step in us building this team,” Malone said of Keita.

“[Samodurov] is a skilled big,” Malone said. “He can be a four, he can be a five, he can stretch the floor, he can be a facilitator, and [Samodurov and Keita] have tremendous size and length and versatility in that regard.”

Why UNC Need Overseas Centers To Step Up

Mar 27, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; The North Carolina Tar Heels logo on the video board during practice prior to NCAA Tournament at West Regional at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Evidently, Malone prioritized the transfer portal to rebuild the backcourt , signing Terrence Brown, Matt Able, and Neoklis Avdalas. In 2025, North Carolina struggled with its backcourt, as perimeter shooting and a lack of a reliable point guard were its Achilles' heels. That won't be the case this season, with the aforementioned players entering the fold.

That being said, the frontcourt is a major question mark heading into this season. With the best frontcourt options in the portal signing elsewhere, the Tar Heels' coaching staff had to explore the European circuit to find frontcourt assets. North Carolina first landed Keita before eventually inking Samodurov.

Nov 12, 2024; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; South Dakota Coyotes center Cameron Fens (54) shoots against Iowa Hawkeyes forward Even Brauns (0) during the first half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

For weeks, those two were expected to battle for the starting center position, with Northwestern transfer Cade Bennerman projected to be a depth piece all along. However, North Carolina solidified its center rotation by signing South Dakota's Cameron Fens. Unfortunately, his fifth year of eligibility was denied, and as things stand, the seven-foot, 255-pound center is not eligible to play in games. The ruling could still be reversed, but that's not guaranteed.

Now, the Tar Heels are back to square one, with Keita and Samodurov vying for the starting center position. If Fens' ruling holds up, it will be fascinating to see how Malone navigates that development. Keita's defensive prowess suits this starting lineup of prolific offensive producers. Regardless, North Carolina will need both these players to develop into high-end contributors for the team to reach its ceiling.