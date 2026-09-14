What Beckham Black Official Visit Means for UNC's Future

It was a busy weekend for the North Carolina Tar Heels basketball program, as it hosted 5-star recruits, Jordan Page and CJ Rosser.

North Carolina's coaching staff is continuing its efforts in next year’s recruiting class, as 5-star guard Beckham Black is scheduled to visit Chapel Hill this weekend. Here's what it means for the Tar Heels' future outlook.

Black's Profile

AB Elite Beckham Black (0) looks toward the scoreboard during the third day of the 2026 Nike EYBL Peach Jam at Riverview Park Activities Center in North Augusta, S.C., on Thursday, July 16, 2026. AB Elite defeated Brad Beal Elite 76-63. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

According to ESPN , Beckham is the No. 1 overall player in the 2027 recruiting class. The 6-foot-3, 180-pound guard was virtually unstoppable in the EYBL Circuit, averaging 21.7 points, 5.4 assists, 4.0 rebounds, and 1.7 steals per game.

We have seen countless top recruits dominate by scoring at will, but Beckham's ability to contribute in several facets of the game is encouraging, to say the least. He's an all-around guard who can unlock an entire offense with his scoring, but he's a multi-dimensional player.

What It Means for UNC

Apr 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone reacts in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite being introduced as the Tar Heels' head coach, Michael Malone has proven to be an effective recruiter. Earlier this month, Malone spoke with the media and discussed how this offseason was a jarring learning experience in the transfer portal. That being said, the 54-year-old head coach also said that now that he and his staff have a recruiting cycle under their belt, the next offseason could bring immense success.

Malone and North Carolina's ability to construct a competitive roster on the fly was highly impressive. As we briefly mentioned, the Tar Heels could have an elite freshman class in 2027. North Carolina's pedigree is already significant enough to interest elite prospects, and you pair that with Malone and Chuck Martin, who has an elite track record of compiling robust recruiting classes.

Jan 3, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; A view of the North Carolina Tar Heels logo on the shorts of forward Caleb Wilson (8) during the second half against the SMU Mustangs at Moody Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Regarding this year's roster, pursuing Black suggests Malone expects a potentially different backcourt next season. Terrence Brown is entering his senior season of college basketball, while Matt Able and Neoklis Avdalas are already legitimate prospects in the 2027 NBA Draft.

Additionally, North Carolina is putting its eggs in several baskets, pursuing multiple recruits near the top of the class. In addition to Black, Page, and Rosser, the Tar Heels are also in the running for Demarcus Henry and Darius Wabbington . All five of these players rank inside ESPN's 2027 recruiting Top 100. Obviously, the focus is on this season , but Malone isn't showing tunnel vision, and it shows in his aggressiveness in next year's recruiting class.