These Positions Proving To Be Difference-Makers for UNC

Competition in ACC play will improve, but the North Carolina Tar Heels entering that portion of the season with a 2-0 record is monumental.

While speaking with the media during his postgame press conference , head coach Bill Belichick highlighted the quarterback play and depth in the backfield.

Belichick's Thoughts

Bill Belichick | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“He went through his progression and did a nice job with the reads. What I was referring to was the checks that he made," Belichick said. "They gave us some overload blitzes. He was able to get the ball and the plays called away from the strength of the defense we had some good runs. The backs ran well, but Billy was a big part of that too because he was able to get us into those plays. So again, it was just a good job all the way around. Good execution.”

“You can never really have too many players..." Belichick continued. "...We’re fortunate that we have that kind of competition and those kind of players at that position, and hopefully we’ll have that for a long time. But that can be very fragile in football. So, you’re always a couple plays away from not having it. So we’re glad we have it now, and we’ll keep using it, and hope we can keep it that way.”

Why This Matters

Sep 12, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) hands the ball off to running back Demon June (0) in the first quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last season, the Tar Heels were marred by subpar quarterback play, prompting the front office to invest resources into that position. Billy Edwards Jr. was the top signing in the transfer portal at quarterback, and so far, the former Wisconsin quarterback has given the Tar Heels a major boost behind center. Competency is what North Carolina was lacking in 2025, and Edwards Jr. has been a pleasant surprise.

Meanwhile, the backfield has been a three-headed monster, with Benjamin Hall, Demon June , and Jaylen McGill all making an impact. On Saturday, Benjamin Hall recorded a receiving touchdown, while June ran for three touchdowns. The team has three dependable running backs who can produce on the ground and in the air, while being effective in pass protection.

Throughout the offseason, offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino preached the importance of the run game, and having this many options will prove significant. Additionally, injuries are part of the game, so having multiple running backs who have proven effective on the ground provides insurance. Overall, the Tar Heels' coaching staff should be very pleased with what it has seen from the offense in the first two weeks.