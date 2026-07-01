'This Is Home.' UNC's Jordan Shipp Always Knew Final Destination

Following a disappointing 2025 season, the North Carolina Tar Heels needed a strong offseason to revamp the roster and put the team in a competitive position.

Retaining wide receiver Jordan Shipp was the first order of business this offseason for head coach Bill Belichick. During an appearance on a North Carolina-affiliated podcast, Shipp shared that although he had plenty of interest from other programs vying for his services, he felt that Chapel Hill was the best place for him.

Shipp's Thoughts

Sep 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Jordan Shipp (1) makes a catch in the second quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“There were a lot of people trying to get me to enter the portal, offering me money and all this other stuff,” Shipp said. “Tampering is real. Everybody does it, and it happens to everybody — we’re getting ready for Duke and I’m getting calls, my mom and my family are getting calls and they’re asking what I want to do.”

“I didn’t feel like there was a need for me to leave,” Shipp continued. “I’m Carolina through and through. This is home. There’s no need for me to leave. There’s nowhere else I really wanted to go. My job is here, this is what I’m focused on,” Shipp said. “I’m focused on helping my team win games and doing what I can to continue to keep putting my best foot forward.”

Sep 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Jordan Shipp (1) celebrates with wide receiver Javarius Green (9) after scoring a touchdown in the first quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In addition to wanting to continue his football career at North Carolina, graduating from the university was a factor in his return to the Tar Heels for the 2026 season.

“[The degree] was the biggest thing, because it’s hard to graduate from [North Carolina],” Shipp explained. “And I didn’t want to give that up just for football… something can happen tomorrow and I could never pick up a ball again. I feel like with the people here at Carolina that love me, care for me and check in on me, that’s hard to pass up.”

Overall Takeaways

Nov 8, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Jordan Shipp (1) celebrates with quarterback Gio Lopez (7) after scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Travis Burgess entering the fray as a true freshman, and Billy Edwards Jr. and Miles O'Neill also competing for the starting quarterback position, North Carolina's offense could be a work in progress. Possessing a bona fide WR1 is necessary for the Tar Heels if they want to have a respectable offense that could pose any sort of threat to opposing defenses.

Despite dealing with one of the worst quarterback situations last season, Shipp compiled 60 receptions for 671 yards and six touchdowns in 12 games. Although North Carolina's quarterback situation is ambiguous heading into training camp, all three of the aforementioned options should be upgrades over Gio Lopez.

North Carolina has added reinforcements to the passing attack, but Shipp will surely be the overwhelming top target for whichever quarterback is starting. Even if the 6-foot-2, 189-pound wide receiver isn't producing numbers that are reflected on the stat sheet, his presence will open up opportunities for others to produce. Overall, Shipp's impact on the Tar Heels' offense is multifaceted, and with improved quarterback play, Shipp should be able to eclipse 1,000 receiving yards.