Navigating North Carolina’s Current Quarterback Battle

Following an uninspiring 2025 season marked by subpar quarterback play, the North Carolina Tar Heels invested several resources into the position.

In addition to landing 4-star quarterback Travis Burgess in the recruiting pool, North Carolina's brass also acquired Billy Edwards Jr. (Wisconsin transfer) and Miles O'Neill (Texas A&M transfer). Those three signal callers will battle for the starting job during training camp, which is just over a month away. With that being said, here is a preview of the quarterback battle, with training camp quickly approaching, signaling the opening stages of the 2026-27 college football season.

Coaching Staff's Evaluation Process

Bobby Petrino, center, is in his first season as the offensive coordinator for UNC football entering the Tar Heels' second year under head coach Bill Belichick. | Rodd Baxley/The Fayetteville Observer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

At this point, head coach Bill Belichick has a healthy track record of being reluctant to hand over a starting job to any player, regardless of position, if that individual has not proven anything. However, that cannot be the mindset in this situation. The 74-year-old head coach needs to enter this situation with a blank canvas and not make a decision solely based on how many college snaps that player has taken under center.

With all due respect to Edwards Jr., the only argument for him being the starting quarterback is the fact that he has four years under his belt. However, during that span, the Wisconsin transfer has completed 62.1 percent of his passes for 3,430 yards, 19 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. Obviously, that is not an impressive resume.

Meanwhile, O'Neill has only attempted 20 passes across four games in two seasons at Texas A&M. With that being said, the 6-foot-5, 200-pound quarterback has demonstrated above-average arm talent and the ability to hit throws in tight windows. Then there is Burgess, who is one of the top-ranked quarterbacks in the 2026 class, but obviously, has not attempted a single pass in college.

Who Should Start?

Oct 30, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; A detail view of a North Carolina Tar Heels football helmet during warmups before the game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-Imagn Images | Matt Cashore-Imagn Images

Again, Edwards Jr. does not move the needle, and he is arguably a lateral alternative to what the Tar Heels had at quarterback last season, with Gio Lopez. North Carolina needs a jolt of energy to rejuvenate a dormant program, so Belichick should take a shot and give Burgess the job, assuming the incoming freshman quarterback proves his spot during training camp.

Burgess will need to earn the job and should not be handed the QB1 role under any means, but the veteran head coach needs to alter how he evaluates these situations. With as much pressure as Belichick is facing entering next season, he needs to be forward-thinking in his decision-making in this scenario. Give the opportunity to the player who will give you the best chance to win. Simple as that.

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