North Carolina’s Three Best 2025 Campaigns

The North Carolina Tar Heels had an overall uneven season, finishing with a 24-9 record, fourth in the ACC, and closed out the year with three consecutive losses.

Thursday night was the official final nail in the coffin for the Tar Heels, who coughed up a 19-point lead in the second half against the VCU Rams in the first round of the 2026 NCAA tournament, en route to an 82-78 defeat in overtime.

North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) rebounds the ball Thursday, March 19, 2026, during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament first round game against the VCU Rams at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. VCU Rams won 82-78 in OT. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While North Carolina will enter next season with a bitter taste in its mouth and potentially with a new head coach, there were a few bright spots in this season's underwhelming outing. With that being said, here are the three best performances for the Tar Heels in 2025-26.

Caleb Wilson

Feb 7, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) with the ball as Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) defends in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The superstar freshman was named as a Second-Team All-American this season, averaging 19.8 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.5 steals, and 1.4 blocks while shooting 57.8 percent from the field and 25.9 percent from three-point range.

Wilson's season was marred by an untimely injury that ended his collegiate career and derailed North Carolina's aspirations in the process. The 6-foot-9, 216-pound forward established himself as one of the best players in college basketball, but the season-ending injury prevented him from cementing himself as a universal top-three pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

Mar 7, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Injured North Carolina Tar Heels foward Caleb Wilson jokes with teammates prior to a game against the Duke Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Duke Blue Devils won 76-61. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Nonetheless, Wilson was one of the most impactful freshmen this season, and if he were healthy, the Tar Heels could still be playing in March Madness.

Henri Veesaar

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) bites his jersey against the VCU Rams in the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The 6-foot-11, 224-pound center proved to be one of the best acquisitions from the transfer portal after spending two seasons in Arizona. Veesaar averaged 16.3 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 2.0 assists while shooting 61.4 percent from the field and 41.5 percent from three-point range.

Veesaar was impressive in the regular season and outright unstoppable in the two postseason games, averaging 27 points and 13.5 rebounds while shooting 55.8 percent from the field, including 50 percent from three-point range.

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) shoots the ball against the VCU Rams in the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The junior center was an afterthought in Arizona, but he was a star in North Carolina, and could be a late first-round pick in the upcoming NBA Draft if he declares.

Derek Dixon

Mar 3, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Derek Dixon (3) brings the ball up court against the Clemson Tigers during the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

As a freshman, Dixon had to pave his way to a consistent role in the lineup, and that is exactly what he did after opening the season as a bench contributor. With Kyan Evans struggling, the 6-foot-5, 200-pound guard was elevated into the starting lineup and proved that he was the best option as the starting point guard.