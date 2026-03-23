North Carolina’s Three Best 2025 Campaigns
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The North Carolina Tar Heels had an overall uneven season, finishing with a 24-9 record, fourth in the ACC, and closed out the year with three consecutive losses.
Thursday night was the official final nail in the coffin for the Tar Heels, who coughed up a 19-point lead in the second half against the VCU Rams in the first round of the 2026 NCAA tournament, en route to an 82-78 defeat in overtime.
While North Carolina will enter next season with a bitter taste in its mouth and potentially with a new head coach, there were a few bright spots in this season's underwhelming outing. With that being said, here are the three best performances for the Tar Heels in 2025-26.
Caleb Wilson
The superstar freshman was named as a Second-Team All-American this season, averaging 19.8 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.5 steals, and 1.4 blocks while shooting 57.8 percent from the field and 25.9 percent from three-point range.
Wilson's season was marred by an untimely injury that ended his collegiate career and derailed North Carolina's aspirations in the process. The 6-foot-9, 216-pound forward established himself as one of the best players in college basketball, but the season-ending injury prevented him from cementing himself as a universal top-three pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.
Nonetheless, Wilson was one of the most impactful freshmen this season, and if he were healthy, the Tar Heels could still be playing in March Madness.
Henri Veesaar
The 6-foot-11, 224-pound center proved to be one of the best acquisitions from the transfer portal after spending two seasons in Arizona. Veesaar averaged 16.3 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 2.0 assists while shooting 61.4 percent from the field and 41.5 percent from three-point range.
Veesaar was impressive in the regular season and outright unstoppable in the two postseason games, averaging 27 points and 13.5 rebounds while shooting 55.8 percent from the field, including 50 percent from three-point range.
The junior center was an afterthought in Arizona, but he was a star in North Carolina, and could be a late first-round pick in the upcoming NBA Draft if he declares.
Derek Dixon
As a freshman, Dixon had to pave his way to a consistent role in the lineup, and that is exactly what he did after opening the season as a bench contributor. With Kyan Evans struggling, the 6-foot-5, 200-pound guard was elevated into the starting lineup and proved that he was the best option as the starting point guard.
Barring anything drastic, Dixon projects to retain his role in North Carolina's operation next season and will be a key factor in the team's level of success.
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Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. He is our UNC Tar Heels Beat Reporter. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.