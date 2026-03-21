Way-Too-Early UNC Starting Lineup Projection for 2026-27

Thursday night marked the end of the North Carolina Tar Heels' season, and for the first 30 minutes of the game, that did not seem to be on course.

The Tar Heels led by 19 points halfway through the second half and were up by 14 with just a little over six minutes remaining, but were not able to push over the finish line. North Carolina ultimately fell 82-78 in an overtime loss against the VCU Rams in the first round of the 2026 NCAA tournament.

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) reacts after losing to the VCU Rams in overtime of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

With the transfer portal opening in early April, the Tar Heels' coaching staff must turn the page to next season. It is a harsh reality, but in today's college basketball landscape, there are no days off for coaches and administrators.

With all of that in mind, here are projections for North Carolina's starting lineup next season, as it needs to replace inevitable departures this offseason.

Point Guard: Derek Dixon

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Derek Dixon (3) dribbles the ball against the VCU Rams in the first half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The freshman guard opened this season as a bench player for head coach Hubert Davis. However, with Kyan Evans consistently struggling to make an impact, the 55-year-old head coach made the pivot to the 6-foot-5, 200-pound guard.

It proved to be one of the few correct decisions Davis made this season, as Dixon unlocked the Tar Heels' backcourt three-point shooting. In the regular season, the freshman guard shot 38.1 percent from the three, and in the conference and NCAA tournaments, Dixon made 42.9 percent of his threes. Dixon's gained experience this season will be monumental for a team that could be relatively young.

Shooting Guard: Dylan Mingo

PSA Cardinals’ Dylan Mingo (2) shoots the ball during a game at Nike EYBL at the Memphis Sports & Events Center on Saturday, May 17, 2025. | Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 6-foot-5, 190-pound guard was the No. 9-ranked player in this year's recruiting class, proving to be a major acquisition for the Tar Heels. Mingo is a do-it-all guard who can take over the game in a multitude of ways. Pairing Mingo with Dixon could transform into one of the best backcourt tandems in the nation.

Small Forward: Maximo Adams

Serra's Maximo Adams (25) looks to coaches as he runs down the court during the first quarter of their first-round CIF-SS playoff game at Indio High School in Indio, Calif., Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. | Andy Abeyta/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK

Adams is a forward who can stretch the floor, as he shot nearly 40 percent from beyond the arc in his senior year of high school. The 6-foot-7 forward was the No. 26 recruit in this year's class and will slot in as a day-one starter for the Tar Heels.

Power Forward: Jarin Stevenson

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jarin Stevenson (15) celebrates after a play against the VCU Rams in the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Stevenson proved to be one of the most impactful transfers from this past offseason, averaging 11 points and five rebounds over the last month of the season. With Henri Veesaar and Caleb Wilson each most likely declaring for the upcoming NBA Draft this offseason, Stevenson's experience will be monumental in 2026, assuming he returns for his senior year in Chapel Hill.

Center: Lazar Djokovic

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) rebounds the ball against VCU Rams forward Lazar Djokovic (17) in the first half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

North Carolina saw firsthand what Djokovic offers as a stretch-five, as the 6-foot-11, 235-pound center recorded 15 points, five rebounds, two assists, and two blocks while shooting 5-of-11 from the field, including 2-of-5 from three-point range.

Djokovic possesses a similar skill set to Veesaar, who had a career year in an expanded role with elite talent around him. The Rams' center could find similar success if he were to enter the transfer portal for the third time in his career.