UNC Football Winners and Losers in Disappointing Loss to Louisville
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The Tar Heels miss out on becoming bowl-eligible in their Week 11 contest against Louisville. North Carolina came up short, losing 16-14, and will have to wait another week to attempt to grab their sixth win of the season.
There were some encouraging performances on the night, but for the most part, the Heels left a lot to be desired on the field in this loss.
Travis Burgess
Following a second-half injury to starting quarterback Billy Edwards Jr., freshman Travis Burgess was thrown into the mix.
Bobby Petrino and the Tar Heels coaching staff didn't seem to put any cuffs on Burgess and instead let him play to his full capabilities, which I thought were solid throughout the night. Burgess presents UNC’s offense with an added weapon in his legs, which dealt 35 yards of damage against the Cardinals.
I also thought Burgess played calm and collected and made the right reads on many of his throws, but I’d like to see better accuracy the next time we see him on the field. On the final offensive play of the game for the Tar Heels, Burgess threw an inaccurate pass to Jordan Shipp, which ultimately ended up being a killer for the Heels on the final drive. It’s unknown if Burgess will continue to see the field as the season concludes, as it will likely depend on the severity of Edwards Jr.’s injury.
Benjamin Hall
Benjamin Hall had a solid day at the office, as he made a major impact on the scoreboard, scoring both of North Carolina's touchdowns in their 14-point performance. On 10 carries, Hall rushed for 60 yards, averaging 4.8 yards per carry, and was one of the better players in the lackluster offensive performance overall.
Tackling
The tackling for the Tar Heels seemed to be a frustrating issue all night long. There were many times that Louisville ball carriers got many more yards than they should have due to missed tackles by Carolina's defense.
There were times throughout the game on crucial downs and distances that the Tar Heels gave up first downs that could have gotten them off the field had the first, or even sometimes second, defender made the initial tackle.
Offensive Execution
Following three straight weeks of 30 or more points, the Heels took a step backward by only putting up 14 in the loss. The possibility for more was there, but not a ton. A missed field goal and an unsuccessful 4th-down attempt on 4th-and-4 left 6 points on the board for Carolina, which wouldn’t have been enough to call it an impressive offensive performance, but very well could have won the game for the Heels.
Kade Nix is a sports writer covering North Carolina on SI. He specializes in college basketball, college football, and the NFL. In 2021, he founded Kade’s Draft Room, a sports website that ran until 2025, and has an extensive background writing for multiple channels and sports websites. In addition to his writing experience, Kade has hands-on sports scouting experience, including time as a Texas area scout for the Hula Bowl, giving him a unique perspective on player evaluation and the college sports landscape.