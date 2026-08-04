The Top-Rated UNC Football Freshman Closest to Starting
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For the second offseason in a row, the North Carolina Tar Heels have created significant turnover on their roster. This time around, roughly 60 new players are within the program, including a whopping 40 freshmen.
Amongst the deep yet surprisingly talented group of rookies, someone will be a starter at one point during the season. As fall camp continues to ramp up, head coach Bill Belichick will have to make some decisions at key roster spots, including quarterback and defensive back, both of which have 4-star blue-chip prospects who could start this year.
The First Freshman To Start Comes Down to Two Players
Quarterback Travis Burgess and safety Jakob Weatherspoon are the two players who come to mind when thinking of rookies with the best chance to start in Week 0 against the TCU Horned Frogs. Both players are gifted athletes who could be future game-changers at their respective positions, and it comes down to which of the two has a better transition during fall camp.
Offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino recently spoke on Burgess' growth in the early days of camp, calling his ceiling "very high" for the former Top-10 quarterback recruit.
- “I think the talent level is very, very high. The ceiling is very high,” Petrino told reporters. “We need to see him more in action, and how quickly you learn, how quickly you can handle protections, how quickly you can handle blitz. Things that he wasn’t able to do in spring are still like question marks on how he’ll do."
Weatherspoon's range and athleticism have been on full display thus far. The talent was evident coming out of high school as a potential first-year starter, and with a safety room filled with veterans still looking to prove themselves, there might be an easier path to playing time than Burgess at quarterback.
Which Blue-Chip True Freshman Is Closest to Starting?
I've said it many times: should Burgess have a strong fall camp, he should be the starter in Dublin against the Horned Frogs and for the remainder of the season, no matter what mistakes he makes during. However, the question is who is closest to starting, and in a three-way battle for the starting quarterback job, it feels as though Weatherspoon is the one who has the highest chance to start.
As much as I appreciate the flashes from both Greg Smith and Coleman Bryson last year, the Tar Heels should be putting the best players on the field to advance their turnaround. Weatherspoon's ceiling is as high as anyone in the program. He will see the field this fall, and by season's end, he could be one of the best playmakers on North Carolina's defense.
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Jared Feinberg, a native of western North Carolina, has written about NFL football for nearly a decade. He has contributed to several national outlets and is now part of our On SI team as an NFL team reporter. Jared graduated from UNC Asheville with a bachelor's degree in mass communications and later pursued his master's degree at UNC Charlotte. You can follow Jared Feinberg on Twitter at @JRodNFLDraft