The Top-Rated UNC Football Freshman Closest to Starting

For the second offseason in a row, the North Carolina Tar Heels have created significant turnover on their roster. This time around, roughly 60 new players are within the program, including a whopping 40 freshmen.

Amongst the deep yet surprisingly talented group of rookies, someone will be a starter at one point during the season. As fall camp continues to ramp up, head coach Bill Belichick will have to make some decisions at key roster spots, including quarterback and defensive back, both of which have 4-star blue-chip prospects who could start this year.

Jul 17, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina head coach Bill Belichick talks with the media during interviews at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The First Freshman To Start Comes Down to Two Players

Quarterback Travis Burgess and safety Jakob Weatherspoon are the two players who come to mind when thinking of rookies with the best chance to start in Week 0 against the TCU Horned Frogs. Both players are gifted athletes who could be future game-changers at their respective positions, and it comes down to which of the two has a better transition during fall camp.

Bobby Petrino, center, is in his first season as the offensive coordinator for UNC football entering the Tar Heels' second year under head coach Bill Belichick. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino recently spoke on Burgess' growth in the early days of camp, calling his ceiling "very high" for the former Top-10 quarterback recruit.

“I think the talent level is very, very high. The ceiling is very high,” Petrino told reporters. “We need to see him more in action, and how quickly you learn, how quickly you can handle protections, how quickly you can handle blitz. Things that he wasn’t able to do in spring are still like question marks on how he’ll do."

Oct 31, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange quarterback Luke Carney (11) runs between North Carolina Tar Heels safety Gregory Smith III (12) and defensive back Jaiden Patterson (18) in the third quarter at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Weatherspoon's range and athleticism have been on full display thus far. The talent was evident coming out of high school as a potential first-year starter, and with a safety room filled with veterans still looking to prove themselves, there might be an easier path to playing time than Burgess at quarterback.

Which Blue-Chip True Freshman Is Closest to Starting?

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; The North Carolina Tar Heels mascot cheers during a timeout against the VCU Rams in the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I've said it many times: should Burgess have a strong fall camp, he should be the starter in Dublin against the Horned Frogs and for the remainder of the season, no matter what mistakes he makes during. However, the question is who is closest to starting, and in a three-way battle for the starting quarterback job, it feels as though Weatherspoon is the one who has the highest chance to start.

As much as I appreciate the flashes from both Greg Smith and Coleman Bryson last year, the Tar Heels should be putting the best players on the field to advance their turnaround. Weatherspoon's ceiling is as high as anyone in the program. He will see the field this fall, and by season's end, he could be one of the best playmakers on North Carolina's defense.