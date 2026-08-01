Every UNC Football Starting Job Up for Grabs This Season

As fall camp continues at Chapel Hill, the North Carolina Tar Heels are starting to get a better look at what they have on the roster for the 2026 college football season.

Head coach Bill Belichick has a competitive roster on his hands, especially on offense, with many new pieces added through the transfer portal and potential true freshmen who could make their mark throughout the fall. The level of competition on North Carolina's roster heading into the season means several starting jobs are up for grabs. Let's look at which positions those are.

Quarterback

Freshman quarterback Travis Burgess is among the players competing to be a starter for Bill Belichick in the coach's second season with UNC football. There are several key position battles for the Tar Heels. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Quarterback remains the top position up for grabs, and even if there is a starter for Week 0 against TCU, it is not a guarantee he will start the entire season. Billy Edwards Jr, Miles O'Neill, and freshman Travis Burgess seem to have an equal chance to win the starting job in camp.

Still, if I were to pick one as the starter by Thanksgiving weekend, it would be Burgess with his dynamic abilities and impressive arm talent. Experience is one thing for Edwards, but the youth and high ceilings of Burgess and O'Neill feel more enticing.

Free Safety

Oct 25, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Coleman Bryson (16) and linebacker Mikai Gbayor (4) react in the fourth quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Heading into fall camp, veteran safety Coleman Bryson is the projected starter at free safety, where he showed downhill closing speed, explosiveness, and range on the backend in a rotational role for the Tar Heels last fall. However, true freshman Jakob Weatherspoon has a chance to upend Bryson for the starting job, but it may not be this early.

Bryson must improve his tackling and play with more control when attacking downhill. Weatherspoon is a talented defender who has a chance to light a spark in the UNC secondary, and could challenge for the single-high role during the season if Bryson lacks consistency.

No. 2 Edge Rusher

Apr 26, 2025; University Park, PA, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions offensive lineman Jim Fitzgerald (65) blocks defensive end Jaylen Harvey during the second quarter of the Blue-White spring game at Beaver Stadium. The White team defeated the Blue team 10-8. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jaylen Harvey and Donovan Hoilette are the two defensive front additions that have already gone quietly under the radar amidst the other key battles on the roster. Harvey, a transfer from Penn State, should have the upper hand over FCS standout Hoilette. The two pass rushers will likely rotate throughout the season with an "OR" designation, but one quality stretch from either player could solidify themselves as the top rusher opposite Melkart Abou Jaoude.

Tight End

Aug 30, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Colorado State Rams tight end Jaxxon Warren (19) reacts after catching a touchdown pass against the Washington Huskies during the third quarter at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is easily the most competitive room on the roster, excluding quarterback. There is so much talent featured at tight end with former top position recruit Jelani Thurman, Colorado State standout Jaxxon Warren, and Texas backup Jordan Washington all vying for opportunities to see significant playing time this fall.

I have no clue who comes out on top, and it may well be a committee at tight end until any of the trio emerges as a productive contributor under offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino.

Wide Receiver

Aug 30, 2024; West Point, New York, USA; Lehigh Mountain Hawks wide receiver Mason Humphrey (82) makes a leaping catch on a pass against the Army Black Knights during the first half at Michie Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

With Jordan Shipp expected to see more time at X-receiver this season and Trech Kekahuna working out of the slot, the Z-receiver becomes an open competition throughout the regular season. Whichever pass-catcher finds the most consistency or becomes the hot hand will be the lead player in the movement-Z role.

FCS transfer Mason Humphrey and former blue-chip wideout Nathan Leacock are incredibly talented, but who emerges first between the two during the fall? It may become a committee ordeal that we'll likely see at tight end, but the hot hand always wins. Either has the ceiling to be an immediate impact player for Petrino, and whoever the starting signal-caller is, come opening weekend.