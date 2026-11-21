It’ll come down to the last week of the season for UNC to become bowl-eligible.

The Tar Heels were routed by Virginia on the road, losing 41-24 to fall to 5-6 on the season with a single game left against rival NC State.

Despite the rough scoreboard result, the Tar Heels did emerge from the loss with a few players who showed some impressive flashes, as well as other areas that needed improvement.

Winners

Nov 21, 2026; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Travis Burgess (3) passes the ball under pressure from Virginia Cavaliers defensive back Donavon Platt (2) during the first half at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Travis Burgess

Things started out slowly for freshman Travis Burgess, but you could tell as the game went on, he began to find his footing. He may show inconsistency early on in his career, but at this stage in the season, the flashes he has shown should give UNC fans a lot of encouragement moving forward.

The ability he gives UNC’s offense with his legs is enough to get excited about on its own. There were many times throughout the game that Burgess saved a drive by tucking the ball and taking off downfield. The next step for him will be to learn to balance when to run and when to stick in the pocket. You can also see the arm talent Burgess has downfield. He made some beautiful throws deep down the field, including a beautiful back shoulder throw to Jordan Shipp to end the first half and steal a field goal before heading into the locker room.

Burgess put up 354 yards through the air, with 2 total touchdowns and 2 interceptions. He also tacked on 106 yards on the ground, highlighting his true dual-threat ability. When you combine the promising flashes Burgess showed, along with his ability to use his legs to this offense's advantage, there’s plenty to be excited about moving forward for the Tar Heels.

Jordan Shipp

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Nov 21, 2026; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Kaleb Jackson (5) celebrates with Tar Heels wide receiver Jordan Shipp (1) after scoring a touchdown against the Virginia Cavaliers during the first half at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mr. Carolina had himself a great game despite the limited points UNC put on the board. It’s very clear that Burgess has quickly developed a reliance on and high level of trust in Shipp, as evidenced by his 15 targets on the day. Shipp ended the day with 9 catches for 149 yards, and averaged over a first down per reception with 16.6 yards per catch.

Losers

Red Zone Efficiency

The Tar Heels' red zone efficiency left a lot to be desired in Week 12.

Carolina went 4-of-7 in the red zone and left far too many potential points on the board. If they were able to succeed early without coming up short, they may have been able to keep it close enough that Virginia wouldn’t have been able to run away with the game, but even that is wishful thinking.

Rece Verhoff

Nov 21, 2026; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA;*North Carolina Tar Heels kicker Rece Verhoff (90) makes a field goal against the Virginia Cavaliers during the first half at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was a rough day at the office for kicker Rece Verhoff. Part of the reason UNC was unsuccessful in the red zone was due to the mistakes Verhoff made throughout the game.

Verhoff had a kick blocked in the first half and missed a 36-yarder in the fourth quarter that allowed Virginia to continue to pile on the rout.