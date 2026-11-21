The North Carolina Tar Heels fell to the Virginia Cavaliers in an embarrassing performance, 41-24.

This game wasn't particularly close from the start, which was stunning to see considering how well North Carolina had played against the likes of Miami, Notre Dame, Pittsburgh (post-quarterback injury), Louisville, and Duke. The defense gave up too many big plays, while penalties killed any momentum in the red zone.

Head coach Bill Belichick will look to clinch a bowl game against arch rival NC State as we take a look at the biggest takeaways from Saturday's defeat in Charlottesville.

Nov 21, 2026; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Travis Burgess (3) runs with the ball as Virginia Cavaliers safety Christian Ellis (8) defends during the first half at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Travis Burgess' Tools Are Special

North Carolina might have something special here with its highly touted freshman quarterback, who made his first career start against the Cavaliers and flashed immense potential with 25 completions on 45 attempts for 354 yards, two total touchdowns, two interceptions, and 106 rushing yards on 13 carries.

Travis Burgess had some rookie moments where he took a bad sack and misfired on several throws throughout the afternoon. However, the ball placement and accuracy could be special, while he throws an effortless deep ball to match with his incredible athleticism in which The CW broadcast compared his abilities to Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels.

I think it would be fair to say Burgess has earned the starting job for North Carolina the rest of the way, whether they make a bowl game or not next week against NC State.

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Nov 21, 2026; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Beau Pribula (7) runs with the ball as North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Peyton Waters (7) defends during the first half at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coverage Breakdowns Cost Tar Heels Defense

It is going to be a tough week for the Tar Heels' defense when they head back to Chapel Hill after their defense allowed over 450 yards of total offense and gave up chunk plays of 20, 23, 24, 27, and 75 in the passing game, and another 29- and 32-yard runs in the fourth quarter. Virginia running back Jekail Middlebrook caught five passes for 140 yards as North Carolina struggled to defend against the pass.

These weren't abnormal coverage gaffes by the Tar Heels, as their defense had been giving up chunk plays in several contests over the last month, excluding last week's impressive display against ranked Louisville. Even so, this was an embarrassing display across the board.

Nov 21, 2026; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Kaleb Jackson (5) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Virginia Cavaliers during the first half at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fourth Down Woes and Bad Penalties

"Bad" penalties are more of a reference to some questionable flags thrown in the second quarter, particularly on a drive where the Tar Heels had a touchdown wiped away because of an illegal shift and a holding, both of which were ticky-tack, at best. Rece Verhoff's kick was blocked following the penalties.

Fourth downs were also brutal in the third quarter, as the Tar Heels went for it twice and running back Demon June was denied each time, as the A-gap seemed to be left unblocked on each attempt. It is one of the many examples of a lack of proper execution for North Carolina on Saturday.

Overall, too many false starts and penalties overall in the red zone eliminated a lot of scoring opportunities for the Tar Heels.