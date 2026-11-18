North Carolina has received some bad news, as starting guard Neo Avdalas will be sidelined for an extended period of time after undergoing surgery on his wrist.

Losing the transfer guard will be a tough blow for Michael Malone and the Tar Heels. However, it will give other players a chance to step up in his absence. So far this season, Avdalas averaged 9 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game.

Malone will have to decide who to bump into the starting rotation while Avdalas misses time. Fortunately for the Tar Heels, there are two prime candidates who could both excel in the new role.

Maximo Adams

Nov 10, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Maximo Adams (25) pivots against Wyoming Cowboys guard Jacob Zhu (11) during the second half at Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Maximo Adams is the name at the top of everybody's list . The freshman has arguably been UNC's most impressive player this season, as he's been an impact in just about every area of the floor.

His infectious energy and athleticism will hopefully rub off on the other starting players and allow Carolina to play with some juice that we haven't quite seen so far this season. Adams has demonstrated an impressive ability to rebound the ball, which has been Carolina's biggest weakness so far through four games. His willingness to compete and do the dirty work would be a major addition to the starting lineup.

With Adams in a starting role, it would likely bump Terrence Brown up as the primary ball handler, with Matt Able filling in at shooting guard. It wouldn't be unfamiliar territory for either Brown or Able, and in fact, could feel more natural to both players. In just about every facet, it seems like starting Adams can be a home run for the Heels.

Isaiah Denis

Nov 2, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Isaiah Denis (2) brings the ball down court against Western Carolina Catamounts guard Antonio McKoy (6) during the second half at Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The other option for the Tar Heels would be Isaiah Denis , who could provide a more traditional replacement in the starting point guard role.

Denis has already shown major flashes of his potential coming off the bench this season, particularly with his ability to create shots and play at a tempo that complements many of the other starters. Promoting Dennis would allow him to take over point guard and have Brown shift into a shooting guard role, where he could also excel, as we've seen so far this season.

Denis would give Malone another natural ball handler at the one, without giving Brown all of the responsibility of being the facilitator and the primary scorer.

Both options offer something different, and Malone will have to decide which gives Carolina the better chance to succeed. Regardless of the decision, both players have shown throughout their opportunities that they can be impactful for this team if given a larger role.