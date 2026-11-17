As if the uphill battle the Tar Heels were facing couldn’t get worse, North Carolina has now suffered another significant setback early in the season.

Injury Update

Starting guard Neo Avdalas will be sidelined with a wrist injury after undergoing surgery. UNC announced on Tuesday that he is expected to miss upwards of two months, leaving Michael Malone with a hole to fill in the starting lineup

North Carolina guard Neo Avdalas underwent surgery to repair a fractured left wrist and is expected to miss approximately two months.



The sophomore from Kalamata, Greece, suffered the injury in Friday’s game against Georgia. pic.twitter.com/jftMqu3ypg — Carolina Basketball (@UNC_Basketball) November 17, 2026

The injury was suffered in the loss to Georgia last Friday night, as Avdalas attempted a layup late in the game, resulting in pain in his wrist. Despite the injury against the Bulldogs, Avdalas stayed in the game for the remainder of the contest, finishing with 14 points, 3 assists, and 2 rebounds.

What This Means For UNC

Losing Avdalas for an extended period of time is a tough blow for Malone and the Tar Heels, as they still have been attempting to establish themselves under Malone. The Tar Heels have already shown many inconsistencies this season, and losing a key piece of your roster certainly could make it even more challenging.

With Avdalas sidelined in the starting lineup, Michael Malone will now turn to a new point guard to run the show. Increased minutes for Isaiah Denis seem to be the answer in this situation, as he had been excelling in his role off the bench up until this point.

Nov 13, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Neo Avdalas (17) reacts after scoring during the second half against the Georgia Bulldogs at Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Denis has already shown flashes of what he can bring to the table, particularly in his ability to create for himself and push the tempo of the team up the court. His play against Georgia was impressive, as he helped spark a 9-point lead for the Heels at one point with two of his own three-pointers.

You also have to imagine that, with Avdalas out, players like Jaydon Young and Angelo Brizzi may see an increased role off the bench to replace some of the production Avdalas provided.

Avdalas has averaged 9 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game this season through UNC’s 3-1 start. He has assumed the role of UNC’s primary ball-handler and point guard, and has shot 40.6% from the field.

Losing Avdalas puts even more pressure on this roster , which seems to already be dealing with enough. Now, the question will be whether or not someone on this team will step up in Avdalas’s place, and which Tar Heel Malone will be able to confidently turn to.