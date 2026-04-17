Underrated Transfer Portal Targets UNC Should Consider

As the transfer portal season continues, North Carolina still has their sights set on a handful of guards they’re hoping to bring to Chapel Hill

Among those players are Utah’s Terrence Brown, Wake Forest’s Juke Harris, and NC State’s Paul McNeil and Matt Able. Aside from these guys, there are some players who are still available that UNC may be wise to target.

Mar 10, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Utah Utes guard Terrence Brown (2) drives around Cincinnati Bearcats guard Day Day Thomas (1) during the second half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

While it would be awful to miss out on all the players listed above, targeting these underrated portal players would at least lessen the blow if Carolina did end up striking out on their top targets.

Alex Wilkins

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Furman Paladins guard Alex Wilkins (10) reacts against the UConn Huskies in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

While he’s not necessarily poorly rated in the transfer portal, Wilkins hasn't received nearly enough thought or publicity relative to his talent. Coming off an insane year, Wilkins was originally a recruit out of high school who was far too low in the rankings, forcing him to attend a smaller school like Furman.

He’s poised to be one of the best lead guards in the country next season and would absolutely fit in well with a Carolina team that is in major need of quality guard play as it stands.

Thomas Dowd

Trojans Thomas Dowd (1) is handed the trophy following their 77-61 victory over the Eagles during the Georgia Southern vs Troy men’s Sun Belt Conference Championship basketball game at the Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, Florida on March 9, 2026. | Gregg Pachkowski/Pensacola News Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Depending on what ends up happening with Carolina’s frontcourt , Dowd could end up being an excellent addition. If Henri Veesaar were to return, and the Heels end up landing Miikka Muurinen, the elite Serbian high school recruit, that could make things a little messy. If things don’t go Carolina’s way, Dowd would be an excellent decision to fill that role.

Coming off an impressive year at Troy, Dowd averaged a double-double with 14.4 points and 10.1 rebounds per game. He was a major factor in Troy’s success last season, helping the Trojans win the Sun Belt and advance to their second straight NCAA Tournament.

Mar 19, 2026; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Troy Trojans forward Thomas Dowd (1) walks back to the bench during the second half against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Currently, Dowd is ranked 82nd overall on 247Sports transfer portal rankings, and there hasn’t been much buzz overall for him. North Carolina was in contact with him early on, but it seems like the interest may have fizzled out since then.

Kyle Evans

Chattanooga Mocs forward Latif Diouf (23) goes in for a lay-up against UC Irvine Anteaters forward Kyle Evans (14) on Thursday, April 3, 2025, during the National Invitional Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In a similar situation is Kyle Evans, a 6-foot-10 transfer from UC Irvine. He’s ranked 105th by 247Sports in the transfer portal, but could provide some excellent depth in the backcourt alongside returning senior Jarin Stevenson.

As messy and unclear as the situation is in the backcourt, Evans would be a very solid defensive piece regardless of the outcomes of others. Evans ranked among the highest in DRB % in the country and led the nation in shot blocking.