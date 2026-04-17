Underrated Transfer Portal Targets UNC Should Consider
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As the transfer portal season continues, North Carolina still has their sights set on a handful of guards they’re hoping to bring to Chapel Hill
Among those players are Utah’s Terrence Brown, Wake Forest’s Juke Harris, and NC State’s Paul McNeil and Matt Able. Aside from these guys, there are some players who are still available that UNC may be wise to target.
While it would be awful to miss out on all the players listed above, targeting these underrated portal players would at least lessen the blow if Carolina did end up striking out on their top targets.
Alex Wilkins
While he’s not necessarily poorly rated in the transfer portal, Wilkins hasn't received nearly enough thought or publicity relative to his talent. Coming off an insane year, Wilkins was originally a recruit out of high school who was far too low in the rankings, forcing him to attend a smaller school like Furman.
He’s poised to be one of the best lead guards in the country next season and would absolutely fit in well with a Carolina team that is in major need of quality guard play as it stands.
Thomas Dowd
Depending on what ends up happening with Carolina’s frontcourt, Dowd could end up being an excellent addition. If Henri Veesaar were to return, and the Heels end up landing Miikka Muurinen, the elite Serbian high school recruit, that could make things a little messy. If things don’t go Carolina’s way, Dowd would be an excellent decision to fill that role.
Coming off an impressive year at Troy, Dowd averaged a double-double with 14.4 points and 10.1 rebounds per game. He was a major factor in Troy’s success last season, helping the Trojans win the Sun Belt and advance to their second straight NCAA Tournament.
Currently, Dowd is ranked 82nd overall on 247Sports transfer portal rankings, and there hasn’t been much buzz overall for him. North Carolina was in contact with him early on, but it seems like the interest may have fizzled out since then.
Kyle Evans
In a similar situation is Kyle Evans, a 6-foot-10 transfer from UC Irvine. He’s ranked 105th by 247Sports in the transfer portal, but could provide some excellent depth in the backcourt alongside returning senior Jarin Stevenson.
As messy and unclear as the situation is in the backcourt, Evans would be a very solid defensive piece regardless of the outcomes of others. Evans ranked among the highest in DRB % in the country and led the nation in shot blocking.
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Kade Nix is a sports writer covering North Carolina on SI. He specializes in college basketball, college football, and the NFL. In 2021, he founded Kade’s Draft Room, a sports website that ran until 2025, and has an extensive background writing for multiple channels and sports websites. In addition to his writing experience, Kade has hands-on sports scouting experience, including time as a Texas area scout for the Hula Bowl, giving him a unique perspective on player evaluation and the college sports landscape.