How UNC Can Still Build an Elite Roster This Offseason

The uncertainty of this year's transfer portal is starting to build up for the Tar Heels. With many original targets finding homes elsewhere, panic can be felt creeping in throughout the North Carolina fandom.

With that being said, hope is still very much alive, and a powerful roster can still be assembled if the cards fall just how Michael Malone and his staff would hope. In a perfect world, the ideal roster for next season would start with retaining perhaps the most important piece to the entire operation.

Retaining Henri Veesaar

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) rebounds the ball against VCU Rams forward Lazar Djokovic (17) in the first half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

One of the biggest questions that will greatly impact next year's roster and overall production is the status of star center Henri Veesaar. Without any word on whether or not he will decide to return to Chapel Hill, it’s hard to piece together the future, as he is such a large component of what is to come for Carolina.

The good news is that center is not a position that has been targeted heavily by North Carolina , possibly indicating that a return may be expected from Veesaar. If he elected to depart, the options for his replacement currently don’t really exist, so it would likely cause North Carolina to scramble for a big man in the portal.

Landing Miikka Muurinen

Jan 3, 2025; Gilbert, AZ, USA; Arizona Compass Prep forward Miikka Muurinen (1) against CIA Bella Vista (AZ) during the Hoophall West High School Invitational at Highland High School. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Speaking of big men, Miikka Muurinen, the long, lengthy Serbian star, still has not found a home. In the past week he has been heavily linked to North Carolina, and it’s becoming more and more likely a commitment could be coming soon.

Muurinen would fit in the roster perfectly, filling in for Caleb Wilson, who has decided to leave for the NBA draft. If Henri Veesaar were to stay, he would pair up with Miikka to create a dangerous frontcourt duo. If Veesaar elected to leave, Muurinen would at least provide some coverage for his absence in the frontcourt.

Landing the 50/50s

Mar 10, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Utah Utes guard Terrence Brown (2) drives around Cincinnati Bearcats guard Day Day Thomas (1) during the second half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

There have been many guards linked to Carolina in the past few days. Two of them are Terrence Brown from Utah and Juke Harris from Wake Forest. In a perfect world, with Muurinen and Veesaar rounding out the front court, a trio of guards with Brown, Harris, and recent commit Neoklis Avdalas would make for a dangerous roster.

Other guards that have been heavily linked are NC State’s Matt Able and Paul McNeil. Any combination of these four contracted guards would provide Carolina with a major upgrade in guard play and would soften the blow of the breakup between Carolina and Dylan Mingo.

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Matt Able (3) brings the ball up the court in the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

If Carolina strikes out on all of them, it could be worrisome. With the reports coming out that reveal it was North Carolina that parted ways with Mingo, it provides hope that there is a belief they will land a solid point guard in the portal.

Of course, landing an ideal roster in today’s college basketball is a massively difficult task, but that doesn’t mean it can’t happen.