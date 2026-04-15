UNC Transfer Portal Moves: What To Expect Next

There has been a ton of buzz surrounding the activity of North Carolina in the transfer portal, and momentum to land the elite recruit Miikka Muurinen has been heating up in the last few days.

The question is, when will moves officially be made? - and when can Tar Heel fans expect to see commitments from undecided players?

Latest on Miikka Muurinen

Jan 3, 2025; Gilbert, AZ, USA; Arizona Compass Prep forward Miikka Muurinen (1) against CIA Bella Vista (AZ) during the Hoophall West High School Invitational at Highland High School. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

For the recruiting class and players such as Miikka Muurinen , today marks the start of the regular signing period for NCAA basketball, meaning you should be hearing the last few commitments of the recruiting cycle around this timeline.

In most cases, players who have not signed with a school or made their commitments known are exactly the ones this could happen to. Rarely do we see players stretch it into the later part of spring or even the summer.

When To Expect With Transfer Portal Commitments

Mar 7, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Utah Utes guard Terrence Brown (2) calls a play against the Baylor Bears during the first half at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

For transfer portal players, there is no official deadline. They may enter and leave the transfer portal as they wish, as long as roster spots and eligibility line up. However, we are in the midst of the busiest time, and there could be commitments as soon as today, and certainly within the week.

Transfer portal target Terrence Brown reportedly had a phenomenal visit in Chapel Hill recently. However, he still has a visit lined up with Kentucky, so a decision from him may not be announced until that has concluded. On the other hand, we’ve seen recruits commit after one and cancel their upcoming visits, and Tar Heel fans will hope to see that outcome.

Mar 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons forward Juke Harris (2) brings the ball up court against the Virginia Tech Hokies during the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

For Juke Harris, a commitment may come at any time. He’s done his homework and had his meetings, and while it seems like North Carolina is in a favorable spot, I predict it will come down to Carolina and Michigan, with Tennessee being an outside choice.

For other targets such as NC State’s Matt Able or Notre Dame’s Jalen Haralson, who have listed North Carolina in their final school choices, there really is no certain timeline. It’s unclear if these guys will visit or commit blindly. Both are possible and could happen at any time.

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Matt Able (3) brings the ball up the court in the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Michael Malone and his staff have been busy contacting players and gaining interest; now we just need to see a few officially land and seal the deal.

The NCAA Transfer Portal is a wild aspect of today’s game, and predicting it is nearly impossible. Always expect the unexpected when it comes to college sports.