Of all the glaring weaknesses last season for the North Carolina Tar Heels, the most obvious one may have been the backcourt production. Yes, Seth Trimble and Derek Dixon eventually established themselves as a legitimate tandem, but even then, Kyan Evans' inconsistencies and Trimble's inefficient shooting held the Tar Heels back.

This offseason, North Carolina ensured that would not be the case, as head coach Michael Malone prioritized bolstering that area of the roster in the transfer portal . Signing Utah transfer Terrence Brown was a move that Malone and his staff prioritized once the transfer portal window opened on April 7.

With that in mind, here are the best- and worst-case scenarios for Brown this upcoming season as a Tar Heel.

Best-Case Scenario

Mar 10, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Utah Utes guard Terrence Brown (2) drives around Cincinnati Bearcats guard Day Day Thomas (1) during the second half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

If there was one knock on Brown's game, it would be his three-point shooting, as he connected on 32.7 percent of his attempts from beyond the arc in 2025. Other than that, the 6-foot-3, 174-pound guard is an elite, explosive guard who averaged 19.9 points, 3.8 assists, and 2.4 rebounds per game while shooting 45.3 percent from the field.

With Malone as head coach, Brown's efficiency could skyrocket, with easier looks at the basket and less dependence on generating offense out of thin air. Because Brown is so athletic and quick, I expect the 54-year-old head coach to dial up several plays in which the Utah transfer operates off the ball and slashes to the basket off screens.

Feb 7, 2026; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Utah Utes guard Terrence Brown (2) steals the ball from Kansas Jayhawks guard Darryn Peterson (22) during the first half at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Best-case scenario, Brown maintains his scoring output while improving his three-point shooting and overall efficiency. In this offense, Brown should develop into a complete player and firmly establish himself as one of the best pure scorers in the country.

Worst-Case Scenario

Feb 28, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Utah Utes guard Terrence Brown (2) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

This will be the best allotment of talent Brown has played with in his collegiate career, and that component alone should lead to elite performances in 2026. However, if Brown did not live up to the lofty expectations, here is what it would most likely look like.

In the worst-case scenario, Brown's offensive production and efficiency would plateau, and we would not see much improvement in that area. If Brown's perimeter shooting continues to be underwhelming, his role in the offense will be limited, and he could be forced to predominantly drive to the basket to generate points.

Feb 15, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Utah Utes guard Terrence Brown (2) prepares to attempt a free throw against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the second at Fifth Third Arena. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

Again, I do not expect Brown to struggle, but his three-point shooting needs to improve if he wants to maximize his talents in Chapel Hill. If that does not transpire, Brown could be a one-dimensional player and get lost in the shuffle with a plethora of options at Malone's disposal.