Utah Transfer Terrence Brown Aims to Explode in Michael Malone Elite New Look System
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Of all the glaring weaknesses last season for the North Carolina Tar Heels, the most obvious one may have been the backcourt production. Yes, Seth Trimble and Derek Dixon eventually established themselves as a legitimate tandem, but even then, Kyan Evans' inconsistencies and Trimble's inefficient shooting held the Tar Heels back.
This offseason, North Carolina ensured that would not be the case, as head coach Michael Malone prioritized bolstering that area of the roster in the transfer portal. Signing Utah transfer Terrence Brown was a move that Malone and his staff prioritized once the transfer portal window opened on April 7.
With that in mind, here are the best- and worst-case scenarios for Brown this upcoming season as a Tar Heel.
Best-Case Scenario
If there was one knock on Brown's game, it would be his three-point shooting, as he connected on 32.7 percent of his attempts from beyond the arc in 2025. Other than that, the 6-foot-3, 174-pound guard is an elite, explosive guard who averaged 19.9 points, 3.8 assists, and 2.4 rebounds per game while shooting 45.3 percent from the field.
With Malone as head coach, Brown's efficiency could skyrocket, with easier looks at the basket and less dependence on generating offense out of thin air. Because Brown is so athletic and quick, I expect the 54-year-old head coach to dial up several plays in which the Utah transfer operates off the ball and slashes to the basket off screens.
Best-case scenario, Brown maintains his scoring output while improving his three-point shooting and overall efficiency. In this offense, Brown should develop into a complete player and firmly establish himself as one of the best pure scorers in the country.
Worst-Case Scenario
This will be the best allotment of talent Brown has played with in his collegiate career, and that component alone should lead to elite performances in 2026. However, if Brown did not live up to the lofty expectations, here is what it would most likely look like.
In the worst-case scenario, Brown's offensive production and efficiency would plateau, and we would not see much improvement in that area. If Brown's perimeter shooting continues to be underwhelming, his role in the offense will be limited, and he could be forced to predominantly drive to the basket to generate points.
Again, I do not expect Brown to struggle, but his three-point shooting needs to improve if he wants to maximize his talents in Chapel Hill. If that does not transpire, Brown could be a one-dimensional player and get lost in the shuffle with a plethora of options at Malone's disposal.
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Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.