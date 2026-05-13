UNC's Veesaar Takes Huge Strides at NBA Combine

The NBA Combine kicked off this week, with all of the top college prospects making one last case for why they should be drafted to the big leagues.

North Carolina had two players invited to the combine, Henri Veesaar and Caleb Wilson . Wilson is presumably a lock to be taken in the top five, but this is a shot to make the case why he should be going in the top three. Veesaar was not on many draft boards to start last season, but he demanded attention from scouts with his terrific play.

Good luck this week to the guys at the @NBADraft Combine 💯 pic.twitter.com/XEHDjU7OtC — Carolina Basketball (@UNC_Basketball) May 11, 2026

Veesaar Taking NBA Leap

The seven-footer averaged 17 points and 8.7 rebounds per game last year, while being the anchor of the Tar Heels' defense by blocking a shot a game and impacting shots in the paint. Veesaar is currently projected to be a late first-round pick, but the combine could do wonders for him.

Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Many people were surprised that Veesaar did not return to college , but he chose to follow his heart, and that ultimately led him to make the NBA. To turn his dream into a reality, he needs to perform well at the combine. Good news for Veesaar, he has done just that.

Veesaar NBA Combine Stats

2026 AWS NBA Draft Combine anthro measurements for North Carolina’s Henri Veesaar:



6’11 ¼" barefoot, 227.2 pounds with a 7’2" wingspan and 9’3" standing reach pic.twitter.com/q9EuMTMwFL — Jon Chepkevich (@JonChep) May 11, 2026

It is known that Veesaar has a nice touch for a seven-footer, but he showed off his range at the combine. He made 42% of his shots from 3-point distance last season, but he only took three a game. The combine put his three-point shooting to the test with a larger sample size.

Veesaar made 12 of 25 three-pointers in the three-point star drill, which put him at 48%. Not only was his percentage higher, but he also showed he could make them at a larger clip. This will definitely help his draft stock, as NBA teams love big men who can shoot from deep.

Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Veesaar did what not many seven-footers can do, and that is shoot off the dribble. He shot 18 of 30 in the shooting off-the-dribble drill. Veesaar’s 60% off the dribble ranked him third out of the players who participated.

Veesaar’s official measurements came in at a 7-foot-2 wingspan and 9-foot-3 standing reach. His length, rim protection, and shooting ability could land Veesaar as a coveted draft pick.

Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The former UNC big man finished with a 73.7 combine score. That score indicates that Veesaar tested as a well-rounded athlete. A score of 75 is around the threshold of an elite NBA athlete, so a 73.7 is great for Veesaar. His stock keeps rising as time goes on.