Breaking Down UNC's Henri Veesaar's NBA Draft Ceiling
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The NBA Draft season is in full swing, and 2026 brings in one of the most loaded draft classes we’ve seen in recent memory.
While everyone, including most Tar Heel fans, has been focused on Caleb Wilson and where he will land in the draft, center Henri Veesaar hasn’t gotten the recognition he deserves quite yet.
Where Is the Consensus?
Contrary to Wilson, Veesaar has a greater range when it comes to his probable landing spot. With Wilson, he’s been mocked anywhere from number three overall to fifth overall for the most part.
Veesaar, on the other hand, has been mocked essentially everywhere between the middle of the first round and the middle of the second round. His recent performances at the NBA Draft Combine have narrowed that variety a bit, but not significantly.
When you look at most of the mock drafts online, the consensus is that Veesaar will go somewhere at the end of the first round. The most popular mock draft picks for Veesaar are the Boston Celtics at pick 27 or the Los Angeles Lakers at pick 25.
How High Can He Go?
As for the ceiling, I believe Veesaar could realistically be picked as high as number 23 by the Atlanta Hawks, but the far more likely option is that he lands anywhere in the late twenties.
Veesaar is coming off a very solid year at North Carolina and has a lot to offer in terms of potential upside. His size and viable shooting in a draft class that has become pretty light on true centers should be enticing for some teams.
The Lakers and Celtics especially make sense, as the most obvious need for the Lakers is at the center position, where they'll need to upgrade beyond DeAndre Ayton.
The Lakers will also head into the offseason with a lot of roster uncertainty, and Veesaar could provide them with young talent to fill one of their biggest current roster holes. As for the Celtics, they always value taller perimeter players who can play alongside the team's stars.
Another thing that will help Veesaar's case is the number of centers that have decided to return to school instead of entering the NBA draft, which helps his chance at getting as high as possible into that first round.
As the draft approaches, I'm sure there will be more clarity as to which teams will target Veesaar and which teams will become a more likely landing spot for the seven-footer.
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Kade Nix is a sports writer covering North Carolina on SI. He specializes in college basketball, college football, and the NFL. In 2021, he founded Kade’s Draft Room, a sports website that ran until 2025, and has an extensive background writing for multiple channels and sports websites. In addition to his writing experience, Kade has hands-on sports scouting experience, including time as a Texas area scout for the Hula Bowl, giving him a unique perspective on player evaluation and the college sports landscape.