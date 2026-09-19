Why Clemson Is UNC Football's First Major Test of Season

The North Carolina Tar Heels have jumped out to a 2-0 record, with wins over TCU and East Tennessee State.

With all due respect to those two teams, they're not the level of competition North Carolina will face in conference play. Saturday will be a significant test for the Tar Heels, as they head onto the road against the Clemson Tigers. Andrew Threatt, who transferred to North Carolina this offseason, has played in this environment. The offensive tackle explained that experience with the challenges of playing on the road in this particular stadium.

Threatt's Thoughts

Aug 29, 2026; Dublin, Co. Dublin, IRL; North Carolina Tar Heels offensive lineman Andrew Threatt (75) celebrates after the game against the TCU Horned Frogs at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Laszlo Geczo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“It was a very similar situation, we were playing at noon,” Threatt said. “But one thing I remember from that game is the atmosphere, just being in Death Valley. I’m from South Carolina, so I’m pretty familiar with Clemson. It’s a really insane atmosphere.”

“Going on the road, it’s always harder to play or to communicate with each other,” Threatt continued. “But I feel we’re [going to] have a great week of preparation, and we’re prepared to go in… We play real loud sounds, music, crowd noise, just so we can get used to communicating in a loud atmosphere.”

Why This Is UNC's First Test

Oct 4, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney with North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick before the game at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Not only is this an improvement in competition, but this is the Tar Heels' first true road game of the season. North Carolina has been operating in comfortable circumstances. Yes, it faced TCU overseas in Dublin, Ireland, but both teams had to deal with those elements. Then, the Tar Heels hosted East Tennessee State at Kenan Stadium last week.

Death Valley is an intimidating place to play, and that could prove problematic for Billy Edwards Jr., who has been steady, but not out of this world, by any means.

Can the Tar Heels Overcome Road Environment?

Sep 12, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) hands the ball off to running back Demon June (0) in the first quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Several things are working in North Carolina's favor in this contest, including Clemson starting true freshman quarterback Tait Reynolds. Also, defense travels, and Bill Belichick's unit has operated at an extremely high level in the first two weeks. Now, the Tigers will have more to handle, but the Tar Heels' pass rush can derail any offense.

Offensively, if North Carolina can establish a consistent, efficient rushing attack, that will also exponentially increase its chances of opening up ACC play with a win. The Tar Heels have a clear path to a win on Saturday, as the run game and defense will be the two determining factors in this contest. Nevertheless, playing on the road is a daunting test, especially at this specific venue.