UNC Snap Count Analysis: Winners, Losers, Role Changes From Week 6

For the first time in about a month, the North Carolina Tar Heels have won a game, defeating the Pittsburgh Panthers 21-17 on Saturday.

It was also Bill Belichick's first win over a top-25 team since he took over as North Carolina's head coach in 2025. The last time the Tar Heels achieved that feat was in 2023 when they defeated Miami. North Carolina was far from perfect on Saturday, and for the most part, it was a subpar performance. With that in mind, here is an assessment of the Tar Heels' snap counts and what it means for several players.

For context, North Carolina's offense logged 52 snaps , while its defense logged 86 snaps.

Winners

CJ Sadler

Oct 10, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver C.J. Sadler (14) runs after a catch against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sadler logged the second-most snaps of any receiver on the roster, with 29 on-field opportunities. That increased workload translated to two receptions for 20 yards, but Sadler is obviously viewed highly by the coaching staff.

If Sadler can remain on the field, his role and impact in this offense will steadily grow as the season progresses.

Melkart Abou Jaoude

Oct 10, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Holden Geriner (15) scrambles with the ball against North Carolina Tar Heels defensive lineman Melkart Abou Jaoude (9) during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Abou Jaoude is the most important player on the Tar Heels' defense, and his two-game absence earlier in the season was obviously felt. The 2025 ACC sack leader was limited against Notre Dame in Week 5. On Saturday, Abou Jaoude played 72 snaps, which proves he is healthy enough to log a full workload.

The 6-foot-5, 260-pound pass rusher recorded two total tackles against Pittsburgh, which isn't what you expect, but more importantly, Abou Jaoude should be available moving forward.

Losers

Mason Humphrey

Clemson corner back Ashton Hampton (2) breaks up a pass intended for University of North Carolina receiver Mason Humphrey (4) during the third quarter at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C. Saturday, September 19, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

At this point, Humphrey has become an afterthought in this offense, as he hasn't recorded a reception in two games. On the season, the Lehigh transfer has three receptions for 38 yards. Against Pittsburgh, Humphrey played 19 snaps, fewer than Sadler and Trech Kekahuna.

Humphrey was the biggest winner of the offseason and was on track to be a pivotal piece of the passing attack. His dominance in training camp hasn't transferred over to the field, and his decreased snap percentage illustrates that.

Jaylen McGill

Oct 3, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) hands the ball off to running back Jaylen McGill (27) in the first quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Benjamin Hall and Demon June higher on the depth chart, it's difficult for McGill to play consistently. However, the sophomore running back played only eight snaps. McGill had one carry for -4 yards and failed to catch his lone target. The 5-foot-10, 220-pound running back contributed in the first few weeks of the season, but his involvement has fizzled out.