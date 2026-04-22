Grading North Carolina Signing Intriguing Transfer Matt Able

The North Carolina Tar Heels have done most of their damage in the transfer portal on Tuesday, orchestrating three signings.

Those additions included Terrence Brown , Matt Able , and Maxim Logue, all of whom are monumental acquisitions by head coach Michael Malone and his staff. While Brown will steal the headlines, and rightfully so, Able could develop into one of the most important players on the Tar Heels' roster next season.

Mar 11, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Matt Able (3) brings the ball up the court in the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The 6-foot-5, 205-pound guard averaged 8.8 points and 3.4 points per game while shooting 35.5 percent from three-point range.

With that said, here is an assessment of the Tar Heels' acquisition of Able on Tuesday, hours before the transfer portal officially closed.

Able's Decision To Enter the Portal

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; NC State Wolfpack head coach Will Wade with guard Matt Able (3) in the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Following a productive freshman season, the North Carolina State Wolfpack appeared to be on a promising track heading into next season and beyond. However, head coach Will Wade left the program to return to LSU. That change was a major factor in Abel's decision to enter the draft while remaining eligible.

“The coaching change definitely played a part,” Able told reporters earlier this offseason about what led him to enter the portal. “Having a coaching change is a big thing - it affects a lot of things - but I feel like my main focus is testing the [draft] waters, and then after that, I’ll see what I’m going to do."

Apr 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone during the second quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

"I want to focus 100% of my attention on making the NBA. That’s my dream. That’s the No. 1 priority. If I don’t like how things are looking with the draft, I’ll consider my college options.”

What Abel Will Bring to Chapel Hill

Mar 17, 2026; Dayton, OH, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Matt Able (3) dribbles the ball defended by Texas Longhorns guard Chendall Weaver (2) in the first half during a first four game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at University of Dayton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

The Tar Heels lacked fortitude last season in specific spots, and that was apparent when they fell to the VCU Rams in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, despite owning a 19-point lead in the second half. Earlier this past season, Wade praised Able for his ability to fight through adversity.

“He’s got incredible mental toughness,” Wade said. “He’s got an incredible ability to be able to move onto the next thing, and not let what happened the game before, the day before, the play before bother him. He can just stay in the present moment, which is really a superpower. He’s got that.”

Assessing the Signing

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Matt Able (3) scores as Virginia Cavaliers forward Devin Tillis (11) defends in the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Able produced nearly nine points per game coming off the bench for North Carolina State last season. The soon-to-be sophomore guard will continue operating in that role and serve as a major boost in the second unit. The Tar Heels had a couple of players in that role in 2025, but Able is a much more consistent and efficient shooter.

Grade: B+