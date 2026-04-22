Grading North Carolina Signing Intriguing Transfer Matt Able
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The North Carolina Tar Heels have done most of their damage in the transfer portal on Tuesday, orchestrating three signings.
Those additions included Terrence Brown, Matt Able, and Maxim Logue, all of whom are monumental acquisitions by head coach Michael Malone and his staff. While Brown will steal the headlines, and rightfully so, Able could develop into one of the most important players on the Tar Heels' roster next season.
The 6-foot-5, 205-pound guard averaged 8.8 points and 3.4 points per game while shooting 35.5 percent from three-point range.
With that said, here is an assessment of the Tar Heels' acquisition of Able on Tuesday, hours before the transfer portal officially closed.
Able's Decision To Enter the Portal
Following a productive freshman season, the North Carolina State Wolfpack appeared to be on a promising track heading into next season and beyond. However, head coach Will Wade left the program to return to LSU. That change was a major factor in Abel's decision to enter the draft while remaining eligible.
- “The coaching change definitely played a part,” Able told reporters earlier this offseason about what led him to enter the portal. “Having a coaching change is a big thing - it affects a lot of things - but I feel like my main focus is testing the [draft] waters, and then after that, I’ll see what I’m going to do."
- "I want to focus 100% of my attention on making the NBA. That’s my dream. That’s the No. 1 priority. If I don’t like how things are looking with the draft, I’ll consider my college options.”
What Abel Will Bring to Chapel Hill
The Tar Heels lacked fortitude last season in specific spots, and that was apparent when they fell to the VCU Rams in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, despite owning a 19-point lead in the second half. Earlier this past season, Wade praised Able for his ability to fight through adversity.
- “He’s got incredible mental toughness,” Wade said. “He’s got an incredible ability to be able to move onto the next thing, and not let what happened the game before, the day before, the play before bother him. He can just stay in the present moment, which is really a superpower. He’s got that.”
Assessing the Signing
Able produced nearly nine points per game coming off the bench for North Carolina State last season. The soon-to-be sophomore guard will continue operating in that role and serve as a major boost in the second unit. The Tar Heels had a couple of players in that role in 2025, but Able is a much more consistent and efficient shooter.
Grade: B+
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Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.