Why Neoklis Avdalas Is Key to UNC's Potential

The transfer portal was a major component of the North Carolina Tar Heels' offseason, as the coaching staff had to rebuild the majority of the roster through that avenue.

When Michael Malone initially took over as head coach, the Tar Heels' activity in the portal was dormant. North Carolina's brass then orchestrated a flurry of signings, with Neoklis Avdalas among the first to be acquired under the Malone era. While speaking with the media on Thursday, Malone highlighted the Virginia Tech transfer and explained what he will bring to the Tar Heels in 2026.

Malone's Thoughts

Apr 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone reacts in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“[Neoklis Avdalas] is a guy that was such an important get, because of his size and his positional size,” Malone said. “But also his vision and his playmaking are what separate Neo Avdalas from a lot of other players.”

“[Avdalas] was here the whole summer - you want to talk about a guy that put the time and the work in,” Malone said. “He’s gotten stronger, his game has improved."

"[Neoklis Avdalas] is about to have an incredible season. And the guys love playing with him because he’s such a dynamic and willing facilitator, and makes everyone around him better.”

Is Avdalas the Most Important Piece for UNC?

Mar 3, 2026; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies guard Neoklis Avdalas (17) drives to the basket as Boston College Eagles forward Jayden Hastings (22) defends during the second half at Cassell Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As Malone mentioned, Avdalas has a positional advantage; he’s capable of playing point guard at 6-foot-9 and 215 pounds. The Tar Heels have several guards who can create off the dribble, but Avdalas is the most natural passer on the team.

North Carolina's personnel is perfectly aligned with Avdalas' skill set, with Terrence Brown and Matt Able playing alongside the Greek guard. Avdalas is also a formidable scorer, averaging 12.1 points per game last season. Efficiency and consistency were issues for the sophomore guard, as he shot 38.6 percent from the field and 31.4 percent from three-point range. Additionally, Avdalas was underwhelming from the free-throw line, shooting 67.3 percent from the stripe.

However, Malone has a knack for developing players and maximizing their talents. If Avdalas develops a consistent jump shot, which is very plausible under Malone's tutelage, he'll be one of the best players in the country. The Tar Heels' backcourt is an interchangeable unit, but Avdalas should operate as the main point guard, with Brown needing to develop as a passer and Able more of a natural wing.

This North Carolina roster is extremely compelling , and Avdalas is the key to its potential this season. The Tar Heels should be much more competitive in 2026, and the talent assembled, paired with improved coaching, is a major component of that argument.