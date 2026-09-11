Why 2026-27 Season Is Crucial for UNC Basketball

The North Carolina Tar Heels are entering a crucial 2026-27 college basketball season, with plenty on the line in Michael Malone's inaugural year as the head coach.

The previous regime delivered an underwhelming five years, and Hubert Davis proved time and time again that he couldn't elevate this program to the next level. This upcoming season is monumental for the Tar Heels, and here are a few reasons why.

Lack of Success When It Matters Most

Mar 27, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; The North Carolina Tar Heels logo on the video board during practice prior to NCAA Tournament at West Regional at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

North Carolina is coming off two consecutive first-round exits in the NCAA Tournament, with last season's loss the final nail in the coffin for Davis' tenure in Chapel Hill, as it blew a 19-point lead in the second half against VCU.

As everyone knows, that led the Tar Heels to part ways with Davis and conduct an expansive search for their next head coach. Ultimately, North Carolina landed on Malone as the next head coach, which surprised many. This season matters because the Tar Heels have failed to win the biggest games in recent years. It may be unfair, but many are expecting Malone to lead this team to at least the Sweet 16.

Improve Opportunities in Recruiting

Serra's Maximo Adams (25) looks to coaches as he runs down the court during the first quarter of their first-round CIF-SS playoff game at Indio High School in Indio, Calif., Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

North Carolina will always be in a position to land the top prospects because of its image alone. However, winning is another way programs can attract top recruits looking to take their game to the next level.

So, the Tar Heels need to win to re-establish themselves as one of the top blue bloods in the country. Over the past half-decade, North Carolina has lost ground to other elite college basketball programs and has taken a back seat. Winning at a high level will show prospects in the transfer portal and recruiting classes that this program is moving in the right direction. Additionally, playing for a former NBA head coach is a bonus.

Malone Can't Afford Lackluster Campaign

Apr 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone during the second quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This ties into the last two points, but the 54-year-old head coach is expected to get North Carolina back in contention immediately. Fair or not, that's what fans want to see. Malone is definitely capable of achieving that, and he has compiled a supportive coaching staff and an underrated roster in just a few months.

Last season, the Tar Heels finished fourth in the ACC and failed to win a single game in the conference and NCAA Tournaments. Malone needs to surpass last season's output. Overall, the veteran head coach needs to establish a culture and identity that resembles winning.