What UNC Football Training Camp Means For 2027 Recruiting Class

For months, the speculation and anticipation surrounding the North Carolina Tar Heels football program have been astronomically intense.

That process began in the transfer portal, extended into training camp, and eventually culminated in the season opener. Fall camp was a monumental period for the program, as the coaching staff needed to figure out where everyone stood on the roster . With that in mind, here are a few ways North Carolina's training camp has affected the 2027 recruiting class.

Bobby Petrino's Priority Could Intrigue This Position Group

Bobby Petrino, center, is in his first season as the offensive coordinator for UNC football entering the Tar Heels' second year under head coach Bill Belichick. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It's no secret that the Tar Heels' offensive ideologies will look vastly different from last season with Petrino as the play-caller. The 65-year-old offensive coordinator has repeatedly talked about the importance of establishing a run game and centralizing the offense around that principle.

Assuming that Petrino is retained after this season - if Bill Belichick is let go at the end of 2026 - incoming running back recruits could view North Carolina as an attractive landing spot. Demon June and Benjamin Hall still have another year of eligibility after 2026, so that's also something to consider in this discussion.

Trench Players Will Also Be Foundational Pieces

Sep 20, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; UCF Knights running back Myles Montgomery (22) is tackled by North Carolina Tar Heels defensive lineman Leroy Jackson (91) during the first quarter at the Bounce House Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

North Carolina bolstered the offensive and defensive lines this offseason, and with several players entering their final years of eligibility, the front office will need to replenish depth in those departments.

The offensive line is an extension of the rushing attack and the most important element in that feature of the offense. Regardless of who is still with the program by the time next offseason arrives, you can bet that the Tar Heels' brass will continue its efforts to strengthen the trenches.

Versatility Is Key Characteristic UNC Looks For

Sep 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Jordan Shipp (1) makes a catch in the second quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If you evaluate how the Tar Heels' front office and coaching staff have built this roster, it's apparent that adding versatile, malleable players is a priority. Andrew Threatt, Jakob Weatherspoon, Peyton Seelmann, Derek McDonald, and Kenton Dopson III are just a few examples of this approach.

Having players who can fulfill a multitude of roles and responsibilities while being effective in their specialty is what this regime values. Even if this regime is let go at the end of the season, depending on what transpires over the next four months, this program needs to identify players who fit this mold. Nevertheless, North Carolina's roster is littered with players capable of lining up in multiple positions. That should be the focal point moving forward in the recruiting process.