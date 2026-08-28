UNC Football Position Battle Rankings: Where Everyone Stands After Camp

The North Carolina Tar Heels have had an eventful offseason, some good, some bad. The good is associated with the talent the front office accumulated this offseason through the transfer portal and recruiting class.

That success in both of those departments has created healthy competition throughout the roster. It's been well documented that the Tar Heels' coaching staff needed to conduct several position battles to determine starting spots. With that in mind, here are the rankings for those open competitions and where they stand heading into Saturday's season opener against TCU .

1. Quarterback

Bobby Petrino, center, is in his first season as the offensive coordinator for UNC football entering the Tar Heels' second year under head coach Bill Belichick. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This was obviously the top battle in North Carolina's training camp, as it's the most important position in all of sports. Entering the offseason, the Tar Heels' quarterback situation was ambiguous, with Billy Edwards Jr., Miles O'Neill, and Travis Burgess all joining the program.

Eventually, the competition came down to Edwards Jr. and O'Neill, who each signed with North Carolina as transfers. Edwards Jr. ultimately won the job , and he will open the season as the starter. How long will that last? To be determined, but the Wisconsin transfer will serve as QB1, O'Neill will be the backup signal caller, and Burgess will be QB3 on the depth chart.

2. Running Back

Oct 31, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Demon June (12) gives a stiff arm to Syracuse Orange defensive back Braheem Long Jr. (0) while scoring a touchdown in the third quarter at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This backfield is quietly one of the strongest units on the roster, with Demon June, Benjamin Hall, and Kaleb Jackson forming a compelling running back depth chart. That being said, June and Hall have been the two frontrunners for the starting spot. Early in the offseason, June was viewed as the clear favorite to be the Tar Heels' RB1, but Hall has made a push in recent weeks.

I still expect June to be the starting running back, but the touches could be divided evenly. Hall should have a large role this season. Although June is the slight leader, this could be a two-headed backfield, which is not a bad thing by any means.

3. Edge Rusher No. 2

Apr 26, 2025; University Park, PA, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions offensive linesman Jim Fitzgerald (65) blocks defensive end Jaylen Harvey during the second quarter of the Blue White spring game at Beaver Stadium. The White team defeated the Blue team 10-8. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Melkart Abou Jaoude is firmly one of the two starting edge rushers, as he led the ACC with 10.5 sacks in 2025. What had to be determined this offseason was who would start on the left side of the defensive line.

Jaylen Harvey and Donovan Hoilette Jr. competed for the starting spot. While Hoilette Jr. offers experience, Harvey possesses elite traits that could materialize into a very good pass rusher. This could be interchangeable throughout the season, but for the time being, it seems like Hoilette Jr. might have the edge to start alongside Abou Jaoude.