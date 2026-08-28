3 Biggest Surprises From UNC Training Camp Practices

After what happened last season, the North Carolina Tar Heels needed a strong offseason to have an opportunity to bounce back.

That started with accumulating talent through the transfer portal and recruiting class, which North Carolina did quite well. Then, it was setting a culture and foundation in team meetings, which carried over into training camp and team scrimmages. With that in mind, here are three surprises from the Tar Heels' training camp practices.

Backfield Development

Nov 15, 2025; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Benjamin Hall (28) runs with the ball against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wake Forest Athletics via Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

North Carolina's backfield had been one of the more promising components heading into training camp, as they retained Demon June and Benjamin Hall and signed LSU transfer Kaleb Jackson. However, June and Hall have proved to be a potent one-two punch in the backfield.

Entering training camp, I was confident that June would be the runaway favorite for the starting job, but from players and coaches, Hall has stepped up in a major way this offseason as both a leader and contributor. Throughout the offseason, offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino has emphasized the importance of the rushing attack, and he wouldn't repeat that if he wasn't confident in what he has at his disposal at running back.

Mason Humphrey’s Quick Emergence As WR2

Aug 30, 2024; West Point, New York, USA; Lehigh Mountain Hawks wide receiver Mason Humphrey (82) makes a leaping catch on a pass against the Army Black Knights during the first half at Michie Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

In 2025, North Carolina's passing attack was too reliant on Jordan Shipp , who accounted for 60 percent of Gio Lopez's passing touchdowns. Other than Shipp, the Tar Heels had little to offer in the air. This offseason, the front office infused the offense with legitimate weapons, including Humphrey, Jaxxon Warren, Trech Kekahuna, Carnell Warren, among others.

With Shipp cemented as the WR1, North Carolina needed to figure out who the second pass-catching option would be. It's safe to say that the Lehigh transfer has established himself as just that. Humphrey dominated in red-zone drills, proving to be a physical and dependable presence near the goal line. His ability to come down with acrobatic catches on 50-50 passes became apparent. Petrino highlighted this during training camp.

Miles O'Neill Nearly Stealing Starting QB Job

Nov 16, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Miles O'Neill (16) looks to pass the ball during the second half against the New Mexico State Aggies at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

An open quarterback competition was always part of the plan, but when Billy Edwards Jr. signed with North Carolina early in the offseason, he was labeled as the clear favorite for the starting job.

However, O'Neill made a legitimate push for the QB1 spot. At one point, it appeared that the momentum had shifted to the Texas A&M transfer in the battle. Nevertheless, Edwards Jr. won the competition, but O'Neill making it a tougher decision was certainly a surprise.