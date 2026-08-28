UNC Football Freshman Report: 3 Rookies Who Can Step Up

This has been one of the most polarizing offseasons in Chapel Hill, as the North Carolina Tar Heels football program has been under duress over the last few months with so much on the line in 2026.

Last season, North Carolina's roster was deprived of talent. This time around, while it's still light-years away from the elite programs, the Tar Heels' roster is in a much better spot heading into Bill Belichick's second year as the head coach. North Carolina added several pieces to the depth chart through the transfer portal, but it also landed multiple marquee recruits in the 2026 freshman class. With that in mind, here are three incoming freshmen who could make an impact this season.

Kenton Dopson III

Sep 30, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; Detailed view of a North Carolina Tar Heels helmet on the field before a game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

North Carolina's secondary is one of the deepest units on the depth chart, but Dopson III is too good to keep off the field for too long. The 4-star recruit originally committed to Miami before flipping to North Carolina, which was an impressive hijack by the Tar Heels' front office.

Nevertheless, the six-foot, 190-pound cornerback is one of the most complete prospects in this year's class, and there's definitely a world where he carves out a consistent role on this defense. Supplanting one of these veteran defensive backs could be a tall task with Belichick as head coach, but Dopson III is an elite asset.

Jakob Weatherspoon

Oct 30, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; A detail view of a North Carolina Tar Heels football helmet during warmups before the game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Weatherspoon faces a similar challenge for on-field snaps, but last season North Carolina's secondary was hit by injuries. Obviously, we don't want to see that transpire again in 2026, but that is an element of football.

Even if the Tar Heels' secondary remains healthy, Weatherspoon's versatility and malleability are tantalizing features that will be difficult for the coaching staff to keep on the sidelines. If North Carolina struggles early in the season, we could see Belichick make changes to the starting lineup, and Weatherspoon could be a beneficiary.

Travis Burgess

Freshman quarterback Travis Burgess is among the players competing to be a starter for Bill Belichick in the coach's second season with UNC football. There are several key position battles for the Tar Heels. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

For Burgess to see the field would mean that there was a catastrophic disaster in the quarterback room. However, that's not as far-fetched as some may think. Billy Edwards Jr. and Miles O'Neill are nowhere near proven commodities.

If Burgess were given an opportunity, his athleticism and elite arm talent could energize an offense that could fall dormant with the two aforementioned signal callers. It's a long shot, but the 4-star recruit is the most talented quarterback on the depth chart. For the Tar Heels to go through two quarterbacks to get to Burgess would indicate that there have been drastic changes on the coaching staff - cough, cough, Belichick being fired.