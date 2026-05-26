This Recent Trend Good News for UNC Regarding Able's Decision

Anyone who keeps up with the North Carolina Tar Heels' basketball program knows what is at stake for head coach Michael Malone and this team in the next 24 hours.

Matt Able, who signed with North Carolina as a transfer from North Carolina State, is still in the process of making his decision whether to stay in the 2026 NBA Draft or return to college and play for the Tar Heels next season. The deadline for prospects to withdraw from the draft and maintain their college eligibility is May 27. While anxiety levels are rising, a current trend pertaining to players still in limbo about their future provides a glimmer of hope for the Tar Heel faithful.

What Is the Trend?

Mar 19, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard John Blackwell (25) drives to the basket against High Point Panthers guard Chase Johnston (99) during the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Over the last several days, we have seen multiple prospects, who are borderline picks or first-round selections, withdraw from the draft and return to their respective colleges, including Duke's John Blackwell, Florida's Rueben Chinyelu, Kentucky's Malachi Moreno, and Louisville's Flory Bidunga.

Each player's situation is unique, but these players staying in college for another season illustrates the current climate of the upcoming draft. With all due respect to these prospects and Able, this class is littered with elite talent, which pushes a multitude of players down the board. Able is better off playing at least one more season before declaring for the draft , which ESPN's NBA draft analyst Jeremy Woo discussed last week.

Woo's Thoughts

"Able arrived in Chicago hoping to boost his case for the late first round, coming off an up-and-down freshman year at [North Carolina] State that dampened his preseason buzz," Woo said. "He did well to bolster his case, playing well again Thursday (17 points with four 3s) and showcasing a solid feel for scoring."

"Though Able is still not ready to help a competitive NBA team and he measured on the smaller side for a wing (6-3¾ barefoot and 196 pounds), his plus-4½ wingspan and huge hands are helpful, and he has yet to turn 20 years old."

Overall Thoughts

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; NC State Wolfpack head coach Will Wade with guard Matt Able (3) in the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The clock is ticking for Able to make and announce his decision. Sources close to the situation expect the 6-foot-5, 2025-pound guard to ultimately return to North Carolina, but until that is made official, we can only sit and wait for the answer.

Nevertheless, Able's inclusion in the Tar Heels' rotation will prove to be a major addition if and when he announces his intention to play for North Carolina and Malone. If Able stays in the draft, it will be a gut-wrenching loss for the Tar Heels, who have been expecting Able to be a key part of the team in 2026.