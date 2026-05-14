How Kevin Thomas Can Contribute to UNC Next Season

Michael Malone isn't done yet. He went out and added another player to this growing North Carolina roster in the form of 6'6 small forward Kevin Thomas, a 4-star per 247Sports and the 91st overall prospect.

Decomitted From LSU

Thomas had been committed to LSU and even signed with them in November of 2025 before decommitting in late March of this year. A couple of days ago, North Carolina officially offered Kevin Thomas, to whom he went on a visit and eventually committed, officially becoming a Tar Heel.

Serra's Maximo Adams (25) looks to coaches as he runs down the court during the first quarter of their first-round CIF-SS playoff game at Indio High School in Indio, Calif., Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. | Andy Abeyta/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK

His spot in the lineup will be interesting, as they already have Maximo Adams, who is also listed as a small forward, and has been committed and signed to the Tar Heels since November of 2025. With both players boasting solid skill sets, it should be an interesting storyline to see where both players end up in the rotation.

Apr 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone during the third quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

How Thomas Helps the Tar Heels

Thomas will help the Tar Heels in a variety of different ways. He's a high-level athlete with great size at 6'6". He won't be the natural scorer on the team, but will be a great role player and an asset to the majority of the other guys in the rotation. He can also earn a lot of playing time based solely on his defense, as he has clear upside to being a solid defender down the road.

NEWS: 4⭐️ Kevin Thomas has committed to North Carolina, his agent KJ Smith told @Rivals.



The 6-7 small forward is a former LSU signee and a top-100 recruit in the 2026 class. https://t.co/cFGX9a9XmC pic.twitter.com/z782UUbkSe — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) May 13, 2026





When you look at the current roster, there's a need for shooters behind the arc, and if Thomas can excel in that role and improve his consistency from three, he can earn a lot of playing time, positioning himself in that spot in the offense.

I see Thomas as a great developmental piece for Michael Malone, and he should be a decent player for the Tar Heels for at least a couple of years. That's something that is growing more and more valuable in an era of one-and-dones in college basketball.

Apr 1, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone in the second quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Again, with the number of guards that Malone has signed to the roster, it'll be tough for Kevin Thomas to see the floor as a starter early on, but with the right development, he could certainly earn some time beginning on the floor.

Overall, Thomas is an excellent asset and a huge pickup for Michael Malone and his staff as they head into year one. While there's been some uncertainty through the offseason thus far, things are certainly looking up for next season, finally.