How Kevin Thomas Can Contribute to UNC Next Season
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Michael Malone isn't done yet. He went out and added another player to this growing North Carolina roster in the form of 6'6 small forward Kevin Thomas, a 4-star per 247Sports and the 91st overall prospect.
Decomitted From LSU
Thomas had been committed to LSU and even signed with them in November of 2025 before decommitting in late March of this year. A couple of days ago, North Carolina officially offered Kevin Thomas, to whom he went on a visit and eventually committed, officially becoming a Tar Heel.
His spot in the lineup will be interesting, as they already have Maximo Adams, who is also listed as a small forward, and has been committed and signed to the Tar Heels since November of 2025. With both players boasting solid skill sets, it should be an interesting storyline to see where both players end up in the rotation.
How Thomas Helps the Tar Heels
Thomas will help the Tar Heels in a variety of different ways. He's a high-level athlete with great size at 6'6". He won't be the natural scorer on the team, but will be a great role player and an asset to the majority of the other guys in the rotation. He can also earn a lot of playing time based solely on his defense, as he has clear upside to being a solid defender down the road.
When you look at the current roster, there's a need for shooters behind the arc, and if Thomas can excel in that role and improve his consistency from three, he can earn a lot of playing time, positioning himself in that spot in the offense.
I see Thomas as a great developmental piece for Michael Malone, and he should be a decent player for the Tar Heels for at least a couple of years. That's something that is growing more and more valuable in an era of one-and-dones in college basketball.
Again, with the number of guards that Malone has signed to the roster, it'll be tough for Kevin Thomas to see the floor as a starter early on, but with the right development, he could certainly earn some time beginning on the floor.
Overall, Thomas is an excellent asset and a huge pickup for Michael Malone and his staff as they head into year one. While there's been some uncertainty through the offseason thus far, things are certainly looking up for next season, finally.
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Kade Nix is a sports writer covering North Carolina on SI. He specializes in college basketball, college football, and the NFL. In 2021, he founded Kade’s Draft Room, a sports website that ran until 2025, and has an extensive background writing for multiple channels and sports websites. In addition to his writing experience, Kade has hands-on sports scouting experience, including time as a Texas area scout for the Hula Bowl, giving him a unique perspective on player evaluation and the college sports landscape.