What UNC Needs To Target Next in Transfer Portal
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The commits have been landing for Carolina as of late, and there’s hope that the train continues to roll. Carolina is still actively pursuing portal targets, and as a program as prestigious as North Carolina, you can bet that all the top available targets are still hearing from Michael Malone and company.
In the past few days, Carolina has received commitments from Utah’s Terrence Brown, NC State’s Matt Able, and Florida Atlantic big man Maxim Logue to fill in some depth in the frontcourt.
With that being said, there’s always room for further improvement. To call this a highly successful portal season, North Carolina will need a few more pieces to land in Chapel Hill in order to fill out the ideal roster to make a deep run next season.
Landing a few more talented players is especially important now that many ACC teams have bolstered their rosters and could be a major threat to the Heels' conference championship hopes. These teams include Louisville, Duke, Miami, and even NC State, which have had overall impressive portal signings.
Potential Replacement for Veesaar
One of the first moves to focus on heavily is finding a replacement OR depth for Henri Veesaar, depending on what he ultimately decides to do. Veesaar has been in the midst of rumors for a while now surrounding his decision on whether or not he will return to Chapel Hill or declare for the NBA Draft.
If Veesaar declares, there will be a major hole at the center position, and Carolina’s main focus should be on filling that hole. The longer that Henri waits to make his decision, the more it hurts Carolina, as they are potentially missing out on replacement bigs in the portal.
If Veesaar decides to stay, it would still be nice to start focusing on some depth for him. He’ll need to be relieved at times to catch his breath, and it would be nice to have a guy who can keep Carolina at least afloat while he’s off the court.
Depth, Depth, and More Depth
One thing you can’t get enough of is depth. Last year, there were glaring issues with the team's depth, and major injuries impacted North Carolina. The best-case scenario is no injuries, but if it does happen, Carolina will need guys who can step up.
Last season was derailed when Caleb Wilson and Henri Veesaar went out with injuries, and North Carolina needs to be able to avoid that same fate at all costs.
While they’ve been attacking guards heavily in the portal, they need to keep their foot on the gas and gather up as much talent as possible.
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Kade Nix is a sports writer covering North Carolina on SI. He specializes in college basketball, college football, and the NFL. In 2021, he founded Kade’s Draft Room, a sports website that ran until 2025, and has an extensive background writing for multiple channels and sports websites. In addition to his writing experience, Kade has hands-on sports scouting experience, including time as a Texas area scout for the Hula Bowl, giving him a unique perspective on player evaluation and the college sports landscape.