What UNC Needs To Target Next in Transfer Portal

The commits have been landing for Carolina as of late, and there’s hope that the train continues to roll. Carolina is still actively pursuing portal targets, and as a program as prestigious as North Carolina, you can bet that all the top available targets are still hearing from Michael Malone and company.

In the past few days, Carolina has received commitments from Utah’s Terrence Brown , NC State’s Matt Able , and Florida Atlantic big man Maxim Logue to fill in some depth in the frontcourt.

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Matt Able (3) brings the ball up the court in the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

With that being said, there’s always room for further improvement. To call this a highly successful portal season, North Carolina will need a few more pieces to land in Chapel Hill in order to fill out the ideal roster to make a deep run next season.

Landing a few more talented players is especially important now that many ACC teams have bolstered their rosters and could be a major threat to the Heels' conference championship hopes. These teams include Louisville, Duke, Miami, and even NC State, which have had overall impressive portal signings.

Potential Replacement for Veesaar

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) celebrates after a play against the VCU Rams in the first half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

One of the first moves to focus on heavily is finding a replacement OR depth for Henri Veesaar, depending on what he ultimately decides to do. Veesaar has been in the midst of rumors for a while now surrounding his decision on whether or not he will return to Chapel Hill or declare for the NBA Draft.

If Veesaar declares, there will be a major hole at the center position, and Carolina’s main focus should be on filling that hole. The longer that Henri waits to make his decision, the more it hurts Carolina, as they are potentially missing out on replacement bigs in the portal.

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) reacts after a play against the VCU Rams in the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

If Veesaar decides to stay, it would still be nice to start focusing on some depth for him. He’ll need to be relieved at times to catch his breath, and it would be nice to have a guy who can keep Carolina at least afloat while he’s off the court.

Depth, Depth, and More Depth

One thing you can’t get enough of is depth. Last year, there were glaring issues with the team's depth, and major injuries impacted North Carolina. The best-case scenario is no injuries, but if it does happen, Carolina will need guys who can step up.

Feb 21, 2026; Syracuse, New York, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) looks on prior to the game against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

Last season was derailed when Caleb Wilson and Henri Veesaar went out with injuries, and North Carolina needs to be able to avoid that same fate at all costs.

While they’ve been attacking guards heavily in the portal, they need to keep their foot on the gas and gather up as much talent as possible.