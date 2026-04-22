Grading North Carolina Signing Star Transfer Terrence Brown

It has been an eventful two weeks for the North Carolina Tar Heels, but mostly for the wrong reasons. However, after days of no additions to speak of, the Tar Heels broke out of their slumber with a high-end transfer portal signing.

On Tuesday, hours before the portal officially closed, Utah transfer Terrence Brown announced his commitment to North Carolina. The 6-foot-3, 174-pound guard is a much-needed reinforcement to a roster begging for elite guard play.

Mar 10, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Utah Utes guard Terrence Brown (2) drives around Cincinnati Bearcats guard Day Day Thomas (1) during the second half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Before going into too much detail, here is a reaction and assessment of the Tar Heels landing one of the best players remaining on the market.

Takeaways and Reaction

Feb 15, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Utah Utes guard Terrence Brown (2) prepares to attempt a free throw against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the second at Fifth Third Arena. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

This offseason has left North Carolina with a plethora of questions, specifically in the backcourt, with Seth Trimble , Kyan Evans, Luka Bogavac, and five-star recruit Dylan Mingo no longer part of the equation.

Withdrawing from this process without significantly improving that area of the roster would have presented head coach Michael Malone and his staff with uncomfortable discussions heading into the next phase of the offseason.

Feb 7, 2026; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Utah Utes guard Terrence Brown (2) steals the ball from Kansas Jayhawks guard Darryn Peterson (22) during the first half at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

However, that will not be the case, as Brown dispels those doubts with his ability to generate points effortlessly. Three-point shooting is an aspect of his game that needs to improve, as he shot 32.7 percent from beyond the arc last season at Utah. That said, Malone has had a healthy track record of putting his players in advantageous spots on the floor.

Brown has been an on-ball guard throughout his career, but with former Virginia Tech guard Neoklis Avdalas being installed into the Tar Heels' rotation, the Utah product could operate more as a slasher. With the 54-year-old head coach's offensive pedigree, Brown's production and efficiency on that end of the court could vastly improve.

Assessing the Signing

Jan 10, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes guard Terrence Brown (2) drives while being defended by BYU Cougars forward AJ Dybantsa (3) during the second half at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Baker-Imagn Images | Aaron Baker-Imagn Images

Pulling off this move was monumental for the start of Malone's tenure in Chapel Hill. While no one doubts his basketball ingenuity and knowledge of the game, the lack of reinforcements throughout this process was a troubling sign for his first year at North Carolina.

This signing alleviates that pressure to a degree, and although there is still plenty of work to be done, including signing one or two more players and retaining Henri Veesaar, this is a promising sign that the Tar Heels could make significant noise next season.

Jan 14, 2026; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Utah Utes guard Terrence Brown (2) in the first half of the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at United Supermarkets Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images | Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

Brown averaged nearly 20 points per game while shooting 45.3 percent from the field last season, and that level of production is what he is expected to bring to Chapel Hill in 2026.

Grade: A