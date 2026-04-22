Grading North Carolina Signing Star Transfer Terrence Brown
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It has been an eventful two weeks for the North Carolina Tar Heels, but mostly for the wrong reasons. However, after days of no additions to speak of, the Tar Heels broke out of their slumber with a high-end transfer portal signing.
On Tuesday, hours before the portal officially closed, Utah transfer Terrence Brown announced his commitment to North Carolina. The 6-foot-3, 174-pound guard is a much-needed reinforcement to a roster begging for elite guard play.
Before going into too much detail, here is a reaction and assessment of the Tar Heels landing one of the best players remaining on the market.
Takeaways and Reaction
This offseason has left North Carolina with a plethora of questions, specifically in the backcourt, with Seth Trimble, Kyan Evans, Luka Bogavac, and five-star recruit Dylan Mingo no longer part of the equation.
Withdrawing from this process without significantly improving that area of the roster would have presented head coach Michael Malone and his staff with uncomfortable discussions heading into the next phase of the offseason.
However, that will not be the case, as Brown dispels those doubts with his ability to generate points effortlessly. Three-point shooting is an aspect of his game that needs to improve, as he shot 32.7 percent from beyond the arc last season at Utah. That said, Malone has had a healthy track record of putting his players in advantageous spots on the floor.
Brown has been an on-ball guard throughout his career, but with former Virginia Tech guard Neoklis Avdalas being installed into the Tar Heels' rotation, the Utah product could operate more as a slasher. With the 54-year-old head coach's offensive pedigree, Brown's production and efficiency on that end of the court could vastly improve.
Assessing the Signing
Pulling off this move was monumental for the start of Malone's tenure in Chapel Hill. While no one doubts his basketball ingenuity and knowledge of the game, the lack of reinforcements throughout this process was a troubling sign for his first year at North Carolina.
This signing alleviates that pressure to a degree, and although there is still plenty of work to be done, including signing one or two more players and retaining Henri Veesaar, this is a promising sign that the Tar Heels could make significant noise next season.
Brown averaged nearly 20 points per game while shooting 45.3 percent from the field last season, and that level of production is what he is expected to bring to Chapel Hill in 2026.
Grade: A
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Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.