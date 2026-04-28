UNC Misses Out on Elite 5-Star Prospect

The North Carolina Tar Heels missed out on a potential star in the making earlier this week, as 5-star prospect Miikka Muurinen snubbed the Tar Heels in favor of Arkansas.

UNC was heavily involved in Muurinen's recruitment throughout, and fell off slightly towards the end of the process. The 6-foot-10 forward is considered one of the top prospects in this year’s class. Despite not being a high schooler, Muurinen still ranks among the top prospects in the country.

Jan 3, 2025; Gilbert, AZ, USA; Arizona Compass Prep forward Miikka Muurinen (1) against CIA Bella Vista (AZ) during the Hoophall West High School Invitational at Highland High School. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Muurinen Prior to Arkansas

He spent time in high schools in the United States before departing for Serbia, where he appeared in 14 games for Partizan Belgrade. He has also played for Team Finland in EuroBasket 2025 and the FIBA U16 European Championship. He won the Rising Star Award during the EuroBasket tournament.

Jan 3, 2025; Gilbert, AZ, USA; Arizona Compass Prep forward Miikka Muurinen (1) against CIA Bella Vista (AZ) during the Hoophall West High School Invitational at Highland High School. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The loss is a big blow to the Tar Heels , who have been hit hard in the past week by recent roster decisions. Notably, center Henri Veesaar is opting to stay in the 2026 NBA Draft rather than return to Chapel Hill next season. Veesaar broke out into a star in 2025-26, averaging 17.0 points and 8.7 rebounds per game alongside star freshman Caleb Wilson.

Apr 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone reacts towards referee Danielle Scott (87) in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

UNC’s Recent Commitments

In Michael Malone’s first go-around with the transfer portal, he's had a tough time bringing in experienced talent in the frontcourt. Despite bringing in quality guards such as Terrence Brown and Matt Able, the frontcourt talent so far is very raw but has upside.

Malone has brought in Florida Atlantic transfer Maxim Logue, who averaged 4.8 points and 3.1 rebounds per game in a little over 11 minutes per game. Also, Northwestern transfer Cade Bennerman will be joining the Tar Heels for next season. Along with Veesaar, UNC has seen the losses of big men James Brown and Zayden High to the transfer portal.

Jan 28, 2025; Spokane, Washington, USA; Oregon State Beavers head coach Wayne Tinkle, right talks with Oregon State Beavers forward Maxim Logue (77) during a game against the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

Those pick-ups are certainly not bad, but UNC is going to need a lot more if they are going to be able to replace Veesaar’s production. Obviously, filling in the shoes of a player who was expected to be an All-American if he came back won’t be easy, and Malone will have his work cut out for him in year one.

There will be immense pressure on Malone and his staff to start up UNC’s turnaround as soon as possible, and they’ll need a strong offseason with plenty of high-impact talent in order to have that goal come to fruition.