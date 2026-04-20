What UNC’s Roster Could Look Like in Worst Case Scenario

Patience and optimism are the two qualities all Tar Heel fans are holding onto right now. Through what has been one of the more stressful offseasons in recent memory, the Tar Heels still are holding out hope on a handful of recruits in the transfer portal, while also waiting on the decision of star center Henri Veesaar.

Between the transfer portal, Henri Veesaar, and Miikka Muurinen, the five-star who has been heavily linked to UNC in the past couple of weeks, Carolina has a lot riding on the outcomes of those decisions.

What Does the Worst Case Scenario Look Like?

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) bites his jersey against the VCU Rams in the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

This begs a question Tar Heels fans don't want to fantasize about. If worst comes to worst, and Carolina receives no commitments from any other prospective players, and Henri Veesaar decides to go pro, what would the lineup look like next year?

If that happens, the signing of Virginia Tech transfer Neoklis Avdalas would be the sole offseason signing, and he would play a major role for the team in the upcoming season. He, alongside highly ranked commit Maximo Adams, would undoubtedly be the centerpieces of the team.

Returners Playing Major Role

Jan 17, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Isaiah Denis (5) before the game against the California Golden Bears at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Rounding out the rest of the starting lineup would likely be two returning players in Isaiah Denis and Jarin Stevenson. Luckily for Stevenson, he was able to rack up some meaningful minutes at the tail end of the season last year that would end up foreshadowing his potential role next season. Jaydon Young would also be a viable option to get starter minutes, as he did have a stretch in the season inside the starting lineup.

Isaiah Denis, on the other hand, though he’s shown flashes of great potential, did not receive much playing time last year - let alone starting experience. He would be under a major spotlight as he navigates a whole new level of playing time.

Dec 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Isaiah Denis (5) celebrates during the second half against the East Carolina Pirates at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

The center position is where things get interesting. If Veesaar doesn’t return, there could be a major hole in the frontcourt heading into next season. Of all the targets in the transfer portal so far, none of them play at the center position.

Without Veesaar, Carolina could be in major trouble if they don’t land a backup option soon. The optimistic side is that Carolina’s lack of targets for that position may indicate they have faith that Veesaar will return for another season in Chapel Hill.

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) dunks the ball against the VCU Rams in the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

While there are still plenty of options left with plenty of time, Carolina needs to land some more commitments in order to put together a roster they can feel comfortable with heading into next season.

I have faith that being patient for a little bit longer will pay off. Surely Michael Malone has some good news soon for Carolina basketball.