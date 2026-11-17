North Carolina had a rough showing on Friday for stretches at a time, and Michael Malone had plenty to address following the loss.

In his postgame comments, he made sure to note exactly where the Tar Heels fell short, which had been something that was apparent to all fans who tuned in to the loss.

Habits Caught Up With the Heels

Oct 7, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Michael Malone answers questions from the media during the ACC Tip-Off in Charlotte, NC. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of Malone’s biggest instant takeaways from the game was how the team played in the closing minutes. According to Malone, what he witnessed was far from ideal.

“Something I’ve been telling our team for a while now, and I think tonight is a great example of it, and hopefully we can learn from it, is that at the end of close games, your habits come out. Do you have good habits? Do you have bad habits? And whether it's a missed free throw, a box-out, whether it's a missed box-out, whether it's a turnover, whether it's not running off a shooter on the three-point line, we just had too many breakdowns at the end.”

More Than Just Bad Habits

Overall, the Tar Heels did not play with the fire and energy they should have. They were bested by a hungrier Georgia team, and the lack of effort and good habits, as Malone said, ultimately dug their grave at home. It wasn’t just the habits, however, as there were many other areas that came back to bite the Heels, including how they shot the ball.

Nov 13, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Terrence Brown (1) reacts after scoring against the Georgia Bulldogs during the second half at Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Obviously, we did not shoot the ball well tonight. Took 38 threes. After watching the film, I don't know how many of those were good looks, but we had a bunch. I think we shot maybe seven or eight air balls tonight. So, yeah, I think we'll watch the film, but once again, the details, the details, the details. We didn't have attention to detail. We didn't have game plan discipline. We didn't have personnel discipline tonight. And in a close game, you know, that's going to bite you and it did tonight.”

For a team that is still working to establish a positive identity , consistency in all the aforementioned areas will go a long way for this team. Execution and attention to detail are major concerns, considering it’s the little things that make good teams great.

The season is still young, and one loss will not define this group or the season they have ahead of them. Now, the Tar Heels will have a chance to respond to the punch they took from Georgia, and with an impressive bounce-back performance, it could speak volumes about where this team is headed under Malone.