What UNC's TE Room Will Look Like Without Jaxxon Warren

The North Carolina Tar Heels delivered a much-needed win over TCU in Week 0 in Dublin, Ireland.

To open up the game, offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino dialed up a creative screen for tight end Jelani Thurman, who wasn't supposed to be in the starting offense. However, Colorado State transfer Jaxxon Warren suffered what is expected to be a season-ending injury in training camp. While speaking with the media on Monday, tight ends coach Caleb Pickrell discussed Thurman's impact and highlighted the entire room.

Pickrell's Thoughts

Aug 29, 2026; Dublin, Co. Dublin, IRL; North Carolina Tar Heels tight end Jelani Thurman (45) against the TCU Horned Frogs in the first half at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Laszlo Geczo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“He’s a true three-down player - running, passing, and being able to protect,” Pickrell said of Thurman. “He’s really just a three-down, featured guy, incredibly athletic and really versatile. So he was a guy that we really wanted to target.”

“I think in our offense, there’s such a focus on the tight end position that everybody is prepared to play at every time,” Pickrell said. “Whenever they get their opportunity, their moment. So, I wouldn’t say [the injuries] put more on anybody’s back. Just make sure everybody’s ready when given their opportunity.”

How This TE Room Will Look Without Warren

Aug 29, 2026; Dublin, Co. Dublin, IRL; North Carolina Tar Heels tight end Jelani Thurman (45) celebrates a first down against the TCU Horned Frogs in the first half at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Laszlo Geczo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Obviously, Warren, presumably missing the entire 2026 season due to an injury, is a gut punch for the Tar Heels, but they must adjust and move forward with the available options. From a glass-half-full perspective, Thurman looked fantastic in this offense, which shows how elite Warren could have been in Petrino's system. Nevertheless, in the win over TCU, the Ohio State transfer led the Tar Heels with four receptions for 94 yards.

In addition to Warren's injury, Texas transfer tight end Jordan Washington is also expected to miss extended time. So, what was once a deep position group has instantly become shallow. Because of these circumstances, Thurman will be the clear TE1 in this offense and a focal point in Petrino's scheme.

Aug 29, 2026; Dublin, Co. Dublin, IRL; North Carolina Tar Heels tight end Jelani Thurman (45) is tackled by TCU Horned Frogs safety Jordan Lester (22) in the second half at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Laszlo Geczo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What we saw from the 6-foot-6, 245-pound tight end against TCU should be expected moving forward, as long as North Carolina's tight end room remains in this state. That being said, the Tar Heels' coaching staff should have full confidence in Thurman, who will be a safety blanket for quarterback Billy Edwards Jr.

During the opening 15 minutes of the game, North Carolina's offense was firing on all cylinders , with Edwards Jr. completing 6-of-10 passes for 122 yards. That included two completions for 55 yards to Thurman on North Carolina's first two passing plays. The Tar Heels' passing attack will continue to evolve as the season progresses, and Thurman will be an instrumental component in the offense.