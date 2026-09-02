What Snap Counts Against TCU Taught Us About UNC

For the first time in the Bill Belichick era, the North Carolina Tar Heels have some positive buzz surrounding the football program.

Winning cures all , and although it was only one game and there will be plenty of daunting challenges in the near future, leaving the season opener 1-0 is the best-case scenario for the Tar Heels. Especially when you consider North Carolina lost to the same team 48-14 last season and defensive coordinator Steve Belichick wasn't present, this result is even more impressive.

We've discussed several narratives that emerged from this past weekend's game, but one that hasn't been covered is snap counts. When evaluating this component, it's clear which players will have the most responsibilities.

Where Belichick's Trust Lies

Aug 29, 2026; Dublin, Co. Dublin, IRL; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick against the TCU Horned Frogs in the first half at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Laszlo Geczo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In total, the Tar Heels' defense was on the field for 72 snaps against TCU's offense. Of the 11 players, linebacker Derek McDonald and cornerback Jaiden Patterson were the only two who never left the field. It's important to note that pass rusher Melkart Abou Jaoude would have seen more snaps if he hadn't briefly left the game with a hand injury in the first half.

Meanwhile, safety Greg Smith followed up with 69 snaps, which further proves the point that Belichick will be heavily reliant on veteran players. The Tar Heels have multiple top-ranked incoming recruits, including defensive backs Kenton Dopson III and Jakob Weatherspoon, waiting in the ranks; in the early weeks of the season, this coaching staff will lean on familiarity and experience.

It's also interesting that Leroy Jackson's 58 snaps were all off the edge. North Carolina's versatility on the defensive line was evident in how many different combinations Belichick deployed throughout the game.

Offensive Line Is Set

Aug 29, 2026; Dublin, Co. Dublin, IRL; North Carolina Tar Heels offensive lineman Jacqawn McRoy (71) and North Carolina Tar Heels offensive lineman Aidan Banfield (68) against the TCU Horned Frogs in the first half at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Laszlo Geczo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This game could have been used to experiment. However, that wouldn't have been in the Tar Heels’ best interest, as they desperately needed to win this game. That being said, Andrew Threatt, Shaq McRoy, Jordan Hall, Aidan Banfield, and Christo Kelly all never exited the game while the offense was on the field.

North Carolina's offensive line was one of the most improved areas this offseason, with the front office prioritizing the trenches in the transfer portal. Last season, the Tar Heels' offensive line was a makeshift unit by the end of the year, as injuries continuously piled up. That was one of the many factors in the offense's shortcomings in 2025, but that shouldn't be the case this season. North Carolina's starting offensive line and depth have improved dramatically this past offseason.