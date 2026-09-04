Michael Malone Update on Cameron Fens Adds More UNC Confusion

This offseason has been a constant roller coaster for the North Carolina Tar Heels basketball program, which has seen major changes on the coaching staff and roster.

It appeared that the waves had finally subsided, and the roster was officially in place after filling the final open spot with South Dakota transfer center Cameron Fens. However, another wrench was thrown into the equation when the seven-foot, 255-pound center was deemed ineligible to play in games after the Tennessee Court of Appeals ordered a stay of the injunction last week.

While speaking with the media on Thursday, head coach Michael Malone gave an update on the latest developments surrounding this situation.

Malone's Thoughts

Apr 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone during the second quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Cameron [Fens] is, simply stated, eligible to work out, practice, lift and condition," Malone said. "He's a huge part of our team right now. All of those things will take care of themselves in the coming weeks. But the luxury that we have is that he is cleared to practice, play and be a part of this team."

What This Means

Nov 12, 2024; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; South Dakota Coyotes center Cameron Fens (54) shoots against Iowa Hawkeyes forward Even Brauns (0) during the first half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

This situation is in flux, and it's an overall confusing and complex process to navigate. While this ruling is not set in stone, as it can change in Fens' favor, his ability to practice with the team is also perplexing. If a player is ruled ineligible - and yes, that can change - then should he be unable to practice with the team?

Again, North Carolina fans should be happy that Malone is optimistic that Fens could still be a piece on this year's roster. That being said, this drawn-out process continues to add uncertainty for a coaching staff and team that needs to produce substantial success. The Tar Heels have suffered two consecutive first-round NCAA Tournament exits and have been underwhelming over the last five seasons under Hubert Davis.

With Fens, North Carolina's frontcourt rotation , especially at center, feels formidable and enough to combat the other elite frontcourts in the ACC. Without Fens, the center position, once again, becomes a major question mark for the Tar Heels.

Nevertheless, while Malone's update provided hope that North Carolina could have Fens as part of the equation, it also creates confusion for this entire process. The Tar Heels are facing several questions heading into this season, but the center position is at the top of the list. North Carolina's offense should be potent with multiple weapons in the backcourt and on the wing, but defense could be the Tar Heels' Achilles' heel. Fens would patch up those concerns seamlessly.