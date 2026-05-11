Why Abou Jaoude Could Help UNC to Successful 2026 Campaign
In this story:
The North Carolina Tar Heels are looking for something to establish as a success in the Bill Belichick era.
Over a year into the regime, Belichick’s program has been under constant criticism and negative press, thanks to a broken promise as the “33rd franchise” for NFL teams despite not having a single Tar Heel selected in the NFL Draft. North Carolina should be a better program than they were last season, and all signs point to that being the case.
However, if the Tar Heels want to sit here this time next year and think of any positives from Belichick’s first two years, it comes down to finding that standout player on either side of the ball that resembles resilience, production, and selflessness. Look no further than redshirt senior Melkart Abou Jaoude.
Abou Jaoude Is What the Tar Heels Need in 2026
After spending his first three seasons with Delaware as a standout defender in the CAA, Abou Jaoude was ready for the next step, leaping into Power 4 football by joining the Tar Heels and becoming one of the bright spots on a team that lacked consistency and chemistry on both sides of the ball.
By the end of the regular season, he was one of the nation's leaders in sacks and led the ACC with 10.5, earning All-ACC honors. Time and time again. Abou Jaoude made an impact; his imposing size and long frame at 6-foot-5, 260 pounds made him a nightmare to block when he accessed leverage, played controlled against the run, or used speed-to-power to get after the quarterback and dismantle opposing offensive tackles.
Abou Jaoude quickly became a star player for North Carolina and resembles everything the program needs heading into his final year of eligibility. Watching him play with high-end effort on every down makes me believe he will be one of the leaders and team captains on a roster that needs an exemplary figure.
North Carolina Has Its Defensive Trench Playmaker for the Upcoming Season
Without question, Abou Jaoude is a top-three player on the roster. His impact last season was one that Belichick likely adores, given his reputation for great defense and trench players on this side of the ball. As the Tar Heels hope to improve from their 4-8 record last season, I’m certain that Abou Jaoude is the playmaker in the trenches the team will lean on the most in 2026.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Jared Feinberg, a native of western North Carolina, has written about NFL football for nearly a decade. He has contributed to several national outlets and is now part of our On SI team as an NFL team reporter. Jared graduated from UNC Asheville with a bachelor's degree in mass communications and later pursued his master's degree at UNC Charlotte. You can follow Jared Feinberg on Twitter at @JRodNFLDraft