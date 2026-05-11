Why Abou Jaoude Could Help UNC to Successful 2026 Campaign

The North Carolina Tar Heels are looking for something to establish as a success in the Bill Belichick era.

Over a year into the regime, Belichick’s program has been under constant criticism and negative press, thanks to a broken promise as the “ 33rd franchise ” for NFL teams despite not having a single Tar Heel selected in the NFL Draft. North Carolina should be a better program than they were last season, and all signs point to that being the case.

Nov 29, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media after the second half of the game against NC State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

However, if the Tar Heels want to sit here this time next year and think of any positives from Belichick’s first two years, it comes down to finding that standout player on either side of the ball that resembles resilience, production, and selflessness. Look no further than redshirt senior Melkart Abou Jaoude.

Abou Jaoude Is What the Tar Heels Need in 2026

Oct 31, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange quarterback Joseph Filardi (13) loses a fumble on a tackle by North Carolina Tar Heels defensive lineman Melkart Abou Jaoude (9) in the fourth quarter at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

After spending his first three seasons with Delaware as a standout defender in the CAA, Abou Jaoude was ready for the next step, leaping into Power 4 football by joining the Tar Heels and becoming one of the bright spots on a team that lacked consistency and chemistry on both sides of the ball.

By the end of the regular season, he was one of the nation's leaders in sacks and led the ACC with 10.5, earning All-ACC honors. Time and time again. Abou Jaoude made an impact; his imposing size and long frame at 6-foot-5, 260 pounds made him a nightmare to block when he accessed leverage, played controlled against the run, or used speed-to-power to get after the quarterback and dismantle opposing offensive tackles.

Oct 25, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Virginia Cavaliers running back J'Mari Taylor (3) with the ball as North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Kaleb Cost (21) and defensive lineman Melkart Abou Jaoude (9) defend in overtime at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Abou Jaoude quickly became a star player for North Carolina and resembles everything the program needs heading into his final year of eligibility. Watching him play with high-end effort on every down makes me believe he will be one of the leaders and team captains on a roster that needs an exemplary figure.

North Carolina Has Its Defensive Trench Playmaker for the Upcoming Season

Sep 6, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive lineman Melkart Abou-Jaoude (9) rushes against Charlotte 49ers offensive lineman Mason Bowers (57) during the first quarter at Jerry Richardson Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Without question, Abou Jaoude is a top-three player on the roster. His impact last season was one that Belichick likely adores, given his reputation for great defense and trench players on this side of the ball. As the Tar Heels hope to improve from their 4-8 record last season, I’m certain that Abou Jaoude is the playmaker in the trenches the team will lean on the most in 2026.