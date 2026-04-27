UNC's "33rd Franchise" Must Step Up With Pro Talent For 2027 Draft

For over the last year, the North Carolina Tar Heels have done anything but stay out of the news, and for the wrong reasons. Whether it was the disappointing first season of the Bill Belichick era, the brouhaha of the Tar Heels' head coach's off-field life, or the lack of reported culture from within the program, North Carolina just can't seem to rid itself of disappointment.

It continued this past weekend as no Tar Heel was selected in the NFL Draft, though four players signed undrafted free agent contracts to begin their professional careers. For a program that has a coach and general manager in Michael Lombardi , who prides itself in being the NFL's "33rd team," they have done nothing to show for it. That must change in 2026 for next year's selection process.

North Carolina Football Must Step Up in Elevating Its Potential Pro Talents

Sep 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Richmond Spiders head coach Russ Huesman talks to North Carolina Tar Heels general manger Michael Lombardi and head coach Bill Belichick before the game at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

I want to believe in the program that Belichick is trying to implement in Chapel Hill. In theory, his vision for being an NFL prospect powerhouse can be successful, but it remains difficult in this age of college football, where the top talents are signing contracts to stay at their respective programs or transferring for new opportunities.

In all fairness, North Carolina does the same thing, and they have had to as a program in what can be explained as a full rebuild with 70 new players last year and 50 this year, including over 30 true freshmen.

Dec 12, 2024; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels general manager Michael Lombardi during the Bill Belichick hiring announcement at Loudermilk Center for Excellence. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

It's frustrating that the program led by the greatest NFL coach ever is struggling to produce talent at a consistent rate, at least not yet. If UNC wants to elevate the potential pro talents on their roster, they must make them fixtures of their respective sides of the ball.

The Talents to Push for Professional Status Makes Too Much Sense

Sep 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive lineman Melkart Abou-Jaoude (9 ) celebrates with defensive lineman Smith Vilbert (8) after making a sack in the first quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

When I look at the Tar Heels roster, several players come to mind based on what they flashed on film. Edge rusher Melkart Abou Jaoude led the team in sacks last season and has the talent to maintain production; wide receiver Jordan Shipp should be the engine of the offense; transfers Jelani Thurman and Jordan Washington should be spammed in the run game, down the seams, and over the middle of the field.

That's four players with NFL potential with the chance to be selected anywhere in the draft. Thurman might have the highest ceiling as a former top tight end recruit from Ohio State.

Nov 29, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media after the second half of the game against NC State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Belichick must identify this and put his players in the best positions to succeed on the field, while everything in the classroom, weight room, and meetings will work itself out. North Carolina has an opportunity here to improve their standing as a program through the draft.

Take advantage of it and thrive in 2026. I think it would be cool to see a Tar Heel walk across the stage next April with the Washington Monument in the background after being selected to play in the NFL.