Why Breakout Season in Store for UNC's Jarin Stevenson

It's a new-look roster and coaching staff for the North Carolina Tar Heels as they enter an exciting 2026-27 college basketball season.

As part of retooling the roster , North Carolina added 11 new players, with Michael Malone taking over as head coach. While the Tar Heels had to retool, they kept a few players from last season's group. One of those players was Jarin Stevenson , who is entering his second season in Chapel Hill. While speaking with the media on Thursday, the former Alabama forward explained what Malone expects from him this season.

Stevenson's Thoughts

Mar 7, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jarin Stevenson (15) is harassed by Duke Blue Devils fans as he attempts to inbound the ball during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Duke Blue Devils won 76-61. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"He sees a lot of things for me," Stevenson said. "He sees me guarding one through five, especially being a defensive stopper. Offensively, being able to knock down [the] three, space the floor, create opportunities for our team, and really be kind of like a Swiss-Army knife, and do a lot of different things on the court."

"Being a leader is important, especially for me and my personality and my career," Stevenson continued. "Coming into my senior year, growing as a leader, leading the new guys, the freshmen coming in, younger guys, just getting them acclimated to the college life and being a college basketball player. So, I've been growing into that role, and I'm trying to lead them."

Breakout Season for Stevenson?

Jan 10, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jarin Stevenson (15) seen on the court against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When Caleb Wilson suffered a hand injury against Miami last season, followed by a season-ending thumb injury, Stevenson's role and production vastly increased. Now that the 6-foot-10, 215-pound forward will be a staple in the starting lineup and viewed as a cornerstone of the roster, he has an opportunity to produce substantial numbers.

Stevenson's ability to stretch the floor and defend multiple positions is a reason Malone prioritized retaining the senior forward. Even among the players the Tar Heels signed, aside from Terrence Brown, much of the incoming talent is freshmen or sophomores. Because of that, Stevenson's leadership and experience will be on full display.

This is an exciting season for the veteran forward, whose skill set has always been underrated. Stevenson can score at all three levels of the floor, operate in the high and low post, and defend at an elite level. Also, the Tar Heels' frontcourt rotation, specifically at center, is a major question mark heading into the season, so Stevenson's presence is monumental. Overall, Stevenson could be in for a breakout season, with Malone identifying him as a focal point offensively and defensively.