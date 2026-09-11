Why UNC Could Become Leader for 5-Star Jordan Page

There’s been a lot of recruiting buzz for the Tar Heels this week, as Michael Malone and Chuck Martin have locked in some very important recruiting visits to Chapel Hill.

While some may not end up becoming Tar Heels, I feel like North Carolina has the best chance of anyone to land this 5-star recruit.

Jordan Page Officially Visiting North Carolina

Dec 6, 2017; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; A general view of the logo on the court prior to the game between the North Carolina Tar Heels and the Western Carolina Catamounts at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the middle of the recruiting news is 5-star prospect Jordan Page, who has locked in an official visit to Chapel Hill on September 12th. He won’t visit alone, however, as he’ll be joined by CJ Rosser, another 5-star prospect high on North Carolina’s radar.

Jordan Page is a consensus 5-star prospect, ranked 10th in the nation, according to 247Sports. He’s listed as a 6’5” small forward and would obviously be an excellent addition to North Carolina’s 2027 recruiting class.

Mar 17, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone on the sideline during the first quarter against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the biggest developments this past week in Tar Heels recruiting news was the commitment of NaVorro Bowman Jr, who had been on the Tar Heels' radar. Bowman committed to UConn, eliminating one of Michael Malone’s top targets in the recruiting cycle.

Luckily, Malone has done an excellent job generating enough interest to have plenty of other options to turn to, with Page among them.

Carolina’s Probability To Land Jordan Page

Millennium Tigers guard Adan Diggs (1) looks to shoot over O'Connor Eagles guard Melvin Stubbs (4) at Millennium in Goodyear, on Dec. 2, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

North Carolina has also generated interest in another 5-star, Adan Diggs from Gilbert, Arizona. However, the difference between Diggs and Page is that Carolina seems to be in the driver’s seat in Page’s recruitment, while I predict Arizona will likely be Diggs' landing spot.

We’ve seen plenty of recruits commit after a single visit, and the hope is that both CJ Rosser and Page decide to become Tar Heels after visiting this weekend. While it may not happen immediately after visiting, I think we may see a commitment sooner rather than later from many of these prospects.

Mar 28, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone reacts in the second half against the Utah Jazz at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jordan Page would be a massive land for Michael Malone and the Tar Heels, as he provides excellent versatility and would be an asset on both ends of the court. The Tar Heels could be in for a very successful offseason if they can finish the job on some of these highly ranked recruits.

It’s usually a good sign to see two elite recruits taking a visit together, and hopefully Michael Malone lands the first elite commitment in his career soon. Malone has had an impressive start after transitioning from the NBA.