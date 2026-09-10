What Fans Can Expect for UNC Basketball's Ceiling and Floor

My view that the North Carolina Tar Heels have been vastly underrated this offseason has been well documented here.

On Wednesday, ESPN's Myron Medcalf projected the ceilings and floors for every ACC team. Here is what he had to say about the Tar Heels. We'll also discuss the range of outcomes he gave for North Carolina.

Medcalf's Thoughts

Apr 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone during the second quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Malone's first offseason probably resembles the turbulent free agent summers he endured at the NBA level, easing the adjustment period to his first head coaching stint in college basketball in 25 years (he was an assistant at Manhattan from 1999 to 2001)," Medcalf said. "He has a roster that's built to score, a boon for a coach who guided the Nuggets to 113.5 points per clip in the playoffs during the season he won the title."

"Utah transfer Terrence Brown (19.9 PPG), Virginia Tech transfer Neoklis Avdalas (12.1 PPG), returnee Jarin Stevenson (11 points, five rebounds in NCAA tournament loss to VCU) and four-star freshman Maximo Adams are all capable of delivering the offensive output Malone will crave in his first season," Medcalf continued.

North Carolina's Ceiling Finally Recognized?

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Matt Able (3) scores as Virginia Cavaliers forward Devin Tillis (11) defends in the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As part of Medcalf's evaluation, he provided total wins, ACC finish, and postseason finish as the three categories for discussion. For the ceiling, Medcalf said North Carolina could compile 28 total wins, a third-place conference finish, and a Sweet 16 appearance.

Finally, someone thinks the Tar Heels could finish as high as third in the ACC. North Carolina finished fourth last season, and that was with subpar coaching. Additionally, while last season's roster featured two 2026 NBA draftees, including Caleb Wilson, who went No. 4 overall to the Chicago Bulls, this year's roster is more well-rounded. With improved coaching and a deeper, more reliable rotation , this assessment is spot on, and one I expect the Tar Heels to prove right.

Floor Is Way Too Low

Jan 3, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; A view of the North Carolina Tar Heels logo on the shorts of forward Caleb Wilson (8) during the second half against the SMU Mustangs at Moody Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On the other hand, Medcalf's projection for North Carolina's floor is unfair. In this projection, the Tar Heels would win 22 games, finish seventh in the ACC, and lose in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. That would be three straight seasons without reaching the second round.

Winning 22 games is not what I'm hung up about. Finishing seventh in the conference is baffling. Again, the Tar Heels finished fourth in the ACC last season, losing to several inferior opponents, and Wilson suffered multiple injuries that kept him out for the final nine games. North Carolina's floor should be a fourth- or fifth-place finish, depending on how you view Virginia and Miami. Additionally, the Tar Heels winning at least one game in the NCAA Tournament is the floor.

Watch Our Latest Podcast