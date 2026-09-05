Why Defense Most Important Factor for UNC in 2026

With a new head coach and revamped roster, the North Carolina Tar Heels will look drastically different from last season.

Not only will the Tar Heels have major alterations on paper , but also philosophically, under head coach Michael Malone. While speaking with the media on Thursday, the 54-year-old coach explained the importance of valuing both ends of the floor.

Malone's Thoughts

Apr 4, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone yells direction during a game against the Golden State Warriors in the third period at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"If you asked our players right now, ‘what do you guys spend a lot of time on,’ it’s defense," Malone said. "I’m a firm believer that defense wins championships. And for us to play the way we want to play offensively, you have to defend, you have to rebound, because I don’t want to be a team that’s trying to run and you’re taking the ball out of the net every time."

"So the importance of defense, rebounding and then playing an up tempo, attacking style of basketball. And then the last part of that would be the importance of valuing and sharing the basketball. Sharing the ball unites teams, brings teams together."

Assessing the Importance of UNC's Defense

Jan 3, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; A view of the North Carolina Tar Heels logo on the shorts of forward Caleb Wilson (8) during the second half against the SMU Mustangs at Moody Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When you look at the roster and what Malone and his staff have constructed over the last few months, the assembled talent indicates this team's success will revolve around the offensive end of the court.

However, that offense is an extension of the defense, and the potential hinges on the effectiveness of generating stops. As Malone accurately states, rebounding is a part of defense, as it is the final step to ending a possession. Countless times last season, North Carolina gave up offensive rebounds that turned into back-breaking baskets, resulting in avalanche runs that made it virtually impossible to dig out of.

Hubert Davis preached the importance of defense and rebounding last season, and with the personnel at his disposal, those two shouldn't have been issues for the Tar Heels. So, while this year's unit may not appear capable of mastering those departments, Malone's presence is why fans should be confident that this team will follow through on his ideologies.

Nevertheless, if North Carolina wants to push the ball in transition and apply pressure on its opponents, playing cohesive defense is paramount. It's easier to operate and produce when you aren't running your offense against a set defense. If North Carolina wants that to be the case, forcing stops is paramount. As Malone said, it's difficult to get out and run if a team is consistently throwing the ball in from the baseline after a possession.