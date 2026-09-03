How UNC Basketball Can Flip Narrative in 2026-27

The North Carolina Tar Heels basketball program has been one of the most interesting storylines this offseason, with a completely new roster and Michael Malone taking over as head coach.

Despite a relatively strong transfer portal class and a couple of intriguing freshmen entering the fray, North Carolina continues to be overlooked by the media. The hesitancy to back the Tar Heels is mostly due to a lack of cohesion and several moving parts coming together all at once. That said, North Carolina has an opportunity to flip the narrative sooner rather than later. Here are a couple of ways they can prove the doubters wrong.

Win Marquee Games During Non-Conference Slate

Mar 27, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; The North Carolina Tar Heels logo on the video board during practice prior to NCAA Tournament at West Regional at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Throughout the offseason , I've discussed the importance of the non-conference schedule leading up to ACC play and how during those two months we'll learn a lot about this team. North Carolina will face multiple tests during that stretch, which will benefit it in the long run.

Those matchups include West Virginia (Nov. 27), Arkansas (Dec. 1), and Kentucky (Dec. 19). While the Mountaineers may not be viewed as a legitimate tough test, they are an underrated team heading into the 2026-27 college basketball season. However, the two ensuing games will teach us how the Tar Heels fare against elite competition. If North Carolina can either win both of those games or perform at an elite level, people will need to take them seriously.

Both Kentucky and Arkansas have compiled elite rosters this offseason, especially the Razorbacks, who are a legitimate national title contender. If the Tar Heels want to enter a different realm, they must compete in these games; they will likely need to win at least one.

Compete in the ACC

Jan 3, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; A view of the North Carolina Tar Heels logo on the shorts of forward Caleb Wilson (8) during the second half against the SMU Mustangs at Moody Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Conference play will be an even bigger challenge for the Tar Heels, as the ACC is one of the most improved conferences in the country. Last season, North Carolina finished fourth, which was disappointing, as the conference was underwhelming.

That won't be the case in 2026, as Duke and Louisville have constructed loaded rosters, while Virginia retained many key players and added a couple of intriguing pieces. For the Tar Heels to reverse the discourse and enter the NCAA Tournament with people feeling confident in their chances of winning multiple games, they need to earn a high seed in the conference tournament.

North Carolina's ceiling in the ACC is finishing as high as the No. 3 seed, and that would be an exceptional performance in Malone's first season. Nevertheless, if the Tar Heels want to be viewed as a dangerous team in March, setting the foundation in conference play is paramount.