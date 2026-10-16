Why UNC’s Defensive Line Most Important Factor Against Duke

This week's game isn't a make-or-break for the North Carolina Tar Heels, but they need to put themselves in a position to win.

Every game presents unique challenges, and this one is no different, as the Duke Blue Devils test the Tar Heels on multiple fronts. That said, the trenches will decide this contest. With that in mind, here are a couple of reasons why North Carolina's defensive line is the most important factor for Bill Belichick's team this weekend.

Duke's Offensive Line's Success Against Pass Rushers

Oct 10, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Walker Eget (2) drops back to pass against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the third quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Blue Devils' front line has allowed one sack all season, showing the continuity and development in that department. However, Duke has yet to face a defensive line of North Carolina’s caliber, which head coach Manny Diaz correctly acknowledged during Wednesday's press conference.

“It is the strength of the team,” Diaz said. “They are really, really good up front. They’re deep. They can all make plays. They can all win one-on-one rushes."

"I don’t know if we’ve been challenged in the first five. We’ll be challenged on Saturday.”

Entering Saturday with multiple question marks in terms of players' availability, with Isaiah Johnson and Donovan Hoilette Jr. carrying injury designations , the Tar Heels could be short-handed on the line of scrimmage. Thankfully, Jaylen Harvey has been upgraded to probable, so he appears likely to suit up. Regardless, generating pressure is this defense's specialty, but it will be tested against an elite offensive line.

Slowing Down Nate Sheppard

Oct 10, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) runs the ball for a touchdown against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the fourth quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sheppard has established himself as one of the best running backs in the country, ranking fourth in rushing yards (743) and fourth in rushing touchdowns (8). The sophomore running back is averaging 6.3 yards per attempt, which would be problematic if that occurs on Saturday.

We've talked about the Tar Heels' pass rush being an important factor in this game. If North Carolina can't get to Walker Eget, paired with Sheppard's ability to generate chunk plays on the ground, that's a disastrous combination.

Sep 12, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive end Jaylen Harvey (11) celebrates with linebacker Peyton Seelmann (10) after making a sack in the second quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

First and foremost, it starts by stopping the run. As we've stated throughout the opening five weeks of the season, if a defense is consistently gashed in the running game, it becomes virtually impossible to slow down an opposing offense. This results in pass rushers and linebackers either crashing the line of scrimmage or hesitating and being reactionary. Once a defense is second-guessing itself, it's a sign the opposing offense is dictating terms.