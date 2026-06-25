Why UNC's Henri Veesaar Made Wrong Decision This Offseason

Henri Veesaar took a major gamble this offseason by opting to stay in the NBA Draft in hopes of earning a favorable selection. That decision did not pan out the way he probably envisioned.

After a breakout season in his lone campaign with the Tar Heels last year, Veesaar entered the NBA Draft in hopes of maximizing his newfound value. However, he could’ve returned to UNC on a lucrative deal given his star status, while simultaneously improving his draft stock for next year. Given the days of NIL, it’s not like Veesaar would’ve lost out on a lot of money if he opted to go back to North Carolina to work on his game further.

Veesaar’s Strengths and Weaknesses

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) bites his jersey against the VCU Rams in the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

He has a versatile offensive game, as he is highly efficient from both the field and from three-point range. His defense is a bit worrisome given his seven-foot frame, as he isn’t particularly exceptional at guarding both the perimeter and the rim. His stock has fluctuated throughout the offseason, ranging from a mid-first-round pick to a mid-second-round pick.

Veesaar snubbed UNC this time, opting not to play under new head coach Michael Malone, and keep his name in the draft. Veesaar had hopes of being drafted in the first round, which would help validate his decision to stay in the draft rather than return to college.

Where Veesaar Was Selected

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) celebrates after a play against the VCU Rams in the first half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

However, that turned out not to be the case. Veesaar was left out of the first entirely and was eventually chosen with the 52nd overall pick by the Atlanta Hawks. While he still got drafted, it’s clear that he received some bad advice or simply made the wrong decision to stay in the draft, as shown by his incredibly steep slide.

His being taken in the second round shows that he was never a priority for most NBA teams, as he probably thought was the case when he opted to stay in the draft. Now, Veesaar will need to work even harder to prove himself in the NBA, whether that’s by making the most of whatever minutes he gets right away or gaining valuable reps in the G-League.

Apr 4, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone yells direction during a game against the Golden State Warriors in the third period at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images | David Gonzales-Imagn Images

On the bright side, Veesaar did achieve his goal of getting drafted, but it’s also fair to wonder if he would’ve been better off improving his stock for next year by playing under a former NBA champion in Malone. So while Veesaar achieved something significant for both himself and for UNC, the result still feels a bit underwhelming considering what it could’ve been.