UNC's Henri Veesaar's NBA Draft Stock Continues To Fluctuate

Henri Veesaar has seen his draft stock fluctuate throughout the offseason, but the latest projections have him remaining a first-round draft choice.

The big man from Estonia broke out in a big way for the Tar Heels last season, averaging career-highs in points (17.0), rebounds (8.7), and assists (2.1) while shooting 61 percent from the floor, and a career-high 43 percent from three-point range. He offers one of the most versatile skill sets of any big man available in the draft.

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) bites his jersey against the VCU Rams in the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Veesaar took quite a risk after that breakout season with North Carolina. He could've decided to come back to UNC and play under Michael Malone to potentially boost his draft stock even further for the 2027 NBA Draft. Instead, Veesaar decided to stay in this year’s draft and try his luck in what is a loaded class.

Veesaar’s Strengths and Weaknesses

His stock has been quite confusing up to this point. On the one hand, his offensive versatility and seven-foot frame make him an intriguing player at the back end of the first round. On the other hand, his weaknesses, such as his lack of rim protection and underwhelming playmaking abilities, have hurt his stock and kept him firmly out of lottery conversations up to this point.

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) dunks the ball against the VCU Rams in the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

At this point, most mock drafts have Veesaar landing in the 20-30 range of the first round of the draft. A handful of mock boards believe he’s an early second-round pick, but the vast majority still believe the first round makes the most sense for the Tar Heels’ former star.

Yahoo! Sports’ Kevin O’Connor’s latest mock draft has Veesaar being selected with the 27th overall pick by the Boston Celtics, with the draft roughly a week away. The Celtics are in desperate need of frontcourt depth given their current situation at the center position, and Veesaar would not only fill a major need, but his playstyle would also fit right into head coach Joe Mazzulla’s scheme.

O’Connor’s Thoughts

North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) celebrates after scoring Thursday, March 19, 2026, during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament first round game against the VCU Rams at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. VCU Rams won 82-78 in OT. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“After the Nikola Vučević experiment fell short for the Celtics, Veesaar would present a new opportunity," O'Connor said.

"He is an agile big with real shooting touch, connective playmaking, and baseline skills with the ability to set screens and catch lobs. He also offers rim protection and is a locked-in help defender. In all three of his collegiate seasons, he made a massive leap in production each year. But he's 227 pounds and his lanky frame can get pushed around, plus he still hasn't fully defined his cornerstone skill."