How UNC’s Veesaar Could Help New York Knicks

North Carolina’s Henri Veesaar is one of the most versatile bigs available in this year’s draft class, and he could make sense for the NBA’s newest champion.

Veesaar is projected to be a late-first-round pick in this year’s NBA Draft after a monster junior season at North Carolina. He averaged 17.0 points and 8.7 rebounds per game while also shooting over 60 percent from the floor and over 40 percent from three-point range.

Following that breakout campaign, he opted to keep his name in the NBA Draft and forgo the rest of his college eligibility. Part of that decision likely stems from the coaching change that saw UNC fire Hubert Davis and hire Michael Malone after the season’s conclusion.

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) rebounds the ball against VCU Rams forward Lazar Djokovic (17) in the first half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

He and Caleb Wilson combined to be one of the top frontcourts in the country last season, and now both will likely hear their names called on draft night. Wilson is a lock for the lottery, while Veesaar has seen his stock fluctuate throughout the offseason.

Veesaar’s Versatility

He has the offensive versatility at seven-foot, 225 pounds to be a real weapon offensively and on the glass. There are valid concerns about his defense and his lack of playmaking and ball-handling that have hurt his draft stock slightly.

Jan 17, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (left) talks with forward Caleb Wilson (8) during the second half against the California Golden Bears at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Nonetheless, Veesaar is still expected to be chosen late in the first round. CBS’ Gary Parrish has him landing with the New York Knicks with the 24th overall pick. The Knicks just wrapped up an NBA Finals victory this season, taking down the San Antonio Spurs in five games.

Apr 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone reacts in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Parrish’s Thoughts

“Michael Malone's first year at UNC would've been a lot simpler if he could've kept Veesaar in school, but the talented big decided to forgo his final year of eligibility in favor of a professional career," Parrish said.

"Did Veesaar leave money on the table with this move? Perhaps. But it's a move that made the draft deeper after other first-round prospects like Braylon Mullins and Thomas Haugh decided to remain in college, and the Knicks could be the franchise that benefits from it, especially if they are counting on losing Mitchell Robinson via unrestricted free agency."

North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) celebrates after scoring Thursday, March 19, 2026, during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament first round game against the VCU Rams at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. VCU Rams won 82-78 in OT. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In a way, Veesaar could be the perfect backup for Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns. Their offensive play styles and floor-spacing abilities make them very similar talents. There would be obvious concerns about the team’s frontcourt defensive abilities if they were to bring in Veesaar, but the Knicks would have arguably the most versatile center rotation in the NBA, at least offensively.